California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
Phys.org
Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs
Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
CLEVELAND — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
Nature.com
Proof of concept for developing novel feeds for cattle from wasted food and crop biomass to enhance agri-food system efficiency
Modern agri-food systems generate large amounts of crop-based biomass that are unfit for direct human consumption but potentially suitable for livestock feeding in production of meats, milk, and eggs. This study aims to develop novel feeds for cattle from some of those biomass materials through the natural microbial-driven processes of ensiling. Fruit and vegetables resembling supermarket discards were ensiled alone or co-ensiled with corn crop residues, mushroom wastes, etc. via laboratory experiments. Longitudinal sample analyses showed that (co-)ensiling was successful, with pH and fermentation acids changing rapidly into desirable ranges (pH"‰<"‰4.5, the acids 5"“13% DM with lactic acid dominating). The (co-)ensiled products had key nutritional parameters comparable to those of good quality forages commonly used on dairy farms. Additionally, in vitro incubation experiments indicated that the ensiled products could substitute certain conventional feeds while maintaining diet digestibility. Findings from this pilot study provide a proof of principle that quality novel feeds for cattle can be generated by co-ensiling food discards and low-value crop residues. Future research and animal feeding trials to demonstrate the utility of this approach can help societies more effectively utilize untapped biomass resources, strengthening the regenerative capacity of agri-food systems towards a more sustainable food future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Develops Energy Portfolio That Could Efficiently Meet Energy Requirements in Africa by 2040
The foreseeable end of the cycle of oil, gas, and coal, which has also been generating a significant increase in greenhouse gases, is what causes the current energy crisis. The electricity demand is rising as Southern Africa's economy expands quickly. To effectively meet this demand, it will be necessary to...
Satellite data find landfills are methane 'super emitters'
Landfills are releasing large amounts of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere, a study suggests.
natureworldnews.com
Ammonia: Scientists Develop Method to Detect Environmental Impact of the World's Major Ingredient for Food Production
Ammonia, the world's major ingredient for food production, is now being scrutinized for its potential environmental impact in the future, based on a new study. Also falling under greenhouse gases and contributing to fossil fuel use, ammonia production has skyrocketed in recent years. This makes it to be included in the top 10 list of climate-damaging gases.
Bluesign Finder Now Defines Sustainable Attributes for Approved Chemicals
Bluesign is furthering its ability to provide more sustainable solutions within Finder, its web-based, advanced search engine for manufacturers. By defining “sustainable attributes” for Bluesign Approved chemicals registered in the Finder, the tool now contains a positive list of preferred chemical products to help suppliers and the textile industry make better informed decisions. More than 20,000 Bluesign Approved chemical products are registered in the Finder. Approved chemicals are produced following best occupational health and safety (OH&S) practices with less environmental impact and excellent product stewardship. Textiles processed with Bluesign Approved chemicals also meet the highest level of consumer safety. Bluesign noted that sustainable...
Nature.com
Collective wind farm operation based on a predictive model increases utility-scale energy production
In wind farms, turbines are operated to maximize only their own power production. Individual operation results in wake losses that reduce farm energy. Here we operate a wind turbine array collectively to maximize array production through wake steering. We develop a physics-based, data-assisted flow control model to predict the power-maximizing control strategy. We first validate the model with a multi-month field experiment at a utility-scale wind farm. The model is able to predict the yaw-misalignment angles which maximize array power production within"‰Â±"‰5Â° for most wind directions (5"“32% gains). Using the validated model, we design a control protocol which increases the energy production of the farm in a second multi-month experiment by 3.0%"‰Â±"‰0.7% and 1.2%"‰Â±"‰0.4% for wind speeds between 6"‰m"‰sâˆ’1 and 8"‰m"‰sï»¿âˆ’1 ï»¿ and all wind speeds, respectively. The predictive model can enable a wider adoption of collective wind farm operation.
Phys.org
Multi-channel approach to extension reaps benefits for farmers fighting fall armyworm pest in Eastern Rwanda
A multi-channel approach to extension reaps greater benefits for smallholder farmers fighting the fall armyworm pest in Eastern Rwanda according to new CABI-led research published in the journal Food and Energy Security. The study, which was led by Dr. Justice Tambo and included colleagues from CABI's regional center for Africa...
Femtech Startup Nanopath Raises $10M to Develop POC Diagnostics for Women’s Health
– Nanopath, a molecular diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes raises $10M in Series A funding, co-led by co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Medtech Convergence Fund, to develop a point-of-care diagnostics platform for women’s health screenings. – The company plans to use the latest round of...
CHIPS and Science Act to boost ailing semiconductor industry
President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act, which will invest more than $200 billion into American manufacturing.
Don't fear robots — as advances continue, they may be the answer to worker shortages
Robots have been around for decades. For most of their history, they were perceived as awkward mechanical devices used in factory assembly lines to perform repetitive tasks. However, progress in developing cameras, chips, wireless communications and artificial intelligence have made robots more mobile, cooperative, autonomous and smarter. They now move goods in warehouses, perform surgeries, vacuum floors and deliver products. In the coming years, it is expected that robots will be widely used in supermarkets, hospitals, nursing homes and much more. ...
The world’s largest CLT producer, Sterling Structural, attains PRG 320 Certification for its TerraLam® CLT
PHOENIX, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Sterling Structural, a division of Sterling Site Access Solutions, LLC, today announced its cross-laminated timber (CLT) product line, sold under the TerraLam® trade name, has been certified to the PRG 320 – 2019 (PRG 320) performance standard by the International Code Council – Evaluation Service (ICC-ES). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005507/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Graphics show how new Chinese space station compares to the International Space Station
The new manned space station Tiangong, to be completed in December, is part of China's plan to lead in space exploration.
The US is making a big down payment on climate change. Here's what needs to come next.
Experts say climate change measures in the Inflation Reduction Act keep the U.S. in the fight. But much more is needed ahead of a key 2050 deadline.
IperionX Successfully Develops Low Carbon Titanium Enrichment Process
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that it has successfully developed high quality, low carbon titanium mineral enrichment technologies, having upgraded ilmenite titanium minerals from the Titan Project in Tennessee into a high-grade titanium synthetic rutile product.
Chevron Lubricants Introduces Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 Designed for Mining Equipment
SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Chevron Lubricants introduced its Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 high performance, fully synthetic lubricant designed for use in final drives and axles of large mining haul trucks and other support equipment. Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 was designed to increase performance over conventional SAE 60 TO-4 and FD-1 products and formulated to deliver maximum system protection, including: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005072/en/ Chevron Lubricants Introduces Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 Designed for Mining Equipment (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Scientists improve the power output of triboelectric nanogenerators with carbon particles
Most of us have felt the shock from static electricity by touching a metallic object after putting on a sweater or walking across a carpet. This occurs as a result of charge build-up whenever two dissimilar materials (such as our body and the fabric) come in contact with each other.
What In The World Is Going On With Bionano Genomics Shares?
Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO are trading higher by 11.8% to $3.36 Thursday afternoon. The company Thursday morning today announced the publication of the first study to evaluate the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) in the analysis of repeat expansion disorders. Bionano Genomics says repeat expansion disorders are a class...
