Phys.org

Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs

Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
AGRICULTURE
NBC News

Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up

CLEVELAND — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
WINCHESTER, KY
Nature.com

Proof of concept for developing novel feeds for cattle from wasted food and crop biomass to enhance agri-food system efficiency

Modern agri-food systems generate large amounts of crop-based biomass that are unfit for direct human consumption but potentially suitable for livestock feeding in production of meats, milk, and eggs. This study aims to develop novel feeds for cattle from some of those biomass materials through the natural microbial-driven processes of ensiling. Fruit and vegetables resembling supermarket discards were ensiled alone or co-ensiled with corn crop residues, mushroom wastes, etc. via laboratory experiments. Longitudinal sample analyses showed that (co-)ensiling was successful, with pH and fermentation acids changing rapidly into desirable ranges (pH"‰<"‰4.5, the acids 5"“13% DM with lactic acid dominating). The (co-)ensiled products had key nutritional parameters comparable to those of good quality forages commonly used on dairy farms. Additionally, in vitro incubation experiments indicated that the ensiled products could substitute certain conventional feeds while maintaining diet digestibility. Findings from this pilot study provide a proof of principle that quality novel feeds for cattle can be generated by co-ensiling food discards and low-value crop residues. Future research and animal feeding trials to demonstrate the utility of this approach can help societies more effectively utilize untapped biomass resources, strengthening the regenerative capacity of agri-food systems towards a more sustainable food future.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Ammonia: Scientists Develop Method to Detect Environmental Impact of the World's Major Ingredient for Food Production

Ammonia, the world's major ingredient for food production, is now being scrutinized for its potential environmental impact in the future, based on a new study. Also falling under greenhouse gases and contributing to fossil fuel use, ammonia production has skyrocketed in recent years. This makes it to be included in the top 10 list of climate-damaging gases.
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Bluesign Finder Now Defines Sustainable Attributes for Approved Chemicals

Bluesign is furthering its ability to provide more sustainable solutions within Finder, its web-based, advanced search engine for manufacturers. By defining “sustainable attributes” for Bluesign Approved chemicals registered in the Finder, the tool now contains a positive list of preferred chemical products to help suppliers and the textile industry make better informed decisions. More than 20,000 Bluesign Approved chemical products are registered in the Finder. Approved chemicals are produced following best occupational health and safety (OH&S) practices with less environmental impact and excellent product stewardship. Textiles processed with Bluesign Approved chemicals also meet the highest level of consumer safety. Bluesign noted that sustainable...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Collective wind farm operation based on a predictive model increases utility-scale energy production

In wind farms, turbines are operated to maximize only their own power production. Individual operation results in wake losses that reduce farm energy. Here we operate a wind turbine array collectively to maximize array production through wake steering. We develop a physics-based, data-assisted flow control model to predict the power-maximizing control strategy. We first validate the model with a multi-month field experiment at a utility-scale wind farm. The model is able to predict the yaw-misalignment angles which maximize array power production within"‰Â±"‰5Â° for most wind directions (5"“32% gains). Using the validated model, we design a control protocol which increases the energy production of the farm in a second multi-month experiment by 3.0%"‰Â±"‰0.7% and 1.2%"‰Â±"‰0.4% for wind speeds between 6"‰m"‰sâˆ’1 and 8"‰m"‰sï»¿âˆ’1 ï»¿ and all wind speeds, respectively. The predictive model can enable a wider adoption of collective wind farm operation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Akron Beacon Journal

Don't fear robots — as advances continue, they may be the answer to worker shortages

Robots have been around for decades. For most of their history, they were perceived as awkward mechanical devices used in factory assembly lines to perform repetitive tasks. However, progress in developing cameras, chips, wireless communications and artificial intelligence have made robots more mobile, cooperative, autonomous and smarter. They now move goods in warehouses, perform surgeries, vacuum floors and deliver products. In the coming years, it is expected that robots will be widely used in supermarkets, hospitals, nursing homes and much more. ...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Associated Press

The world’s largest CLT producer, Sterling Structural, attains PRG 320 Certification for its TerraLam® CLT

PHOENIX, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Sterling Structural, a division of Sterling Site Access Solutions, LLC, today announced its cross-laminated timber (CLT) product line, sold under the TerraLam® trade name, has been certified to the PRG 320 – 2019 (PRG 320) performance standard by the International Code Council – Evaluation Service (ICC-ES). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005507/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CONSTRUCTION
The Associated Press

IperionX Successfully Develops Low Carbon Titanium Enrichment Process

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that it has successfully developed high quality, low carbon titanium mineral enrichment technologies, having upgraded ilmenite titanium minerals from the Titan Project in Tennessee into a high-grade titanium synthetic rutile product.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Chevron Lubricants Introduces Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 Designed for Mining Equipment

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Chevron Lubricants introduced its Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 high performance, fully synthetic lubricant designed for use in final drives and axles of large mining haul trucks and other support equipment. Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 was designed to increase performance over conventional SAE 60 TO-4 and FD-1 products and formulated to deliver maximum system protection, including: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005072/en/ Chevron Lubricants Introduces Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 Designed for Mining Equipment (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Bionano Genomics Shares?

Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO are trading higher by 11.8% to $3.36 Thursday afternoon. The company Thursday morning today announced the publication of the first study to evaluate the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) in the analysis of repeat expansion disorders. Bionano Genomics says repeat expansion disorders are a class...
SCIENCE

