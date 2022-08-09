Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Food Truck Business Coming to Mancelona, MIKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Related
northernexpress.com
Birdwatching Hike
Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. Join Michigan Legacy Art Park's executive director & birding guide Angie Quinn on a birdwatching hike through the Art Park. Plan to spend approximately 1.5 hours hiking & bring binoculars if able.
northernexpress.com
Sleeping Bear Stories: Two Lost Tales of the Past
A performance of music & dramatization by the Beach Bards of Glen Arbor. Stories come from the first family who settled Port Oneida, & from the lost community of Aral. Bring your blanket or chair for this outdoor event. Come early & picnic. Park pass required to be displayed in vehicles. Thoreson Farm is located in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore at 3694 S Thoreson Rd. Located 3 miles north of Glen Arbor & just west of Port Oneida Road.
northernexpress.com
Guided Hike
Enjoy a docent-guided hike through an old forest in the middle of nowhere. Kehl Lake Natural Area is like a journey into the past, before settlers arrived in Leelanau. Join naturalists Bert Thomas, Ann McInnis, & Sheen Watkins for a walk along its pine needle trails.
northernexpress.com
Starry Night Exhibit
Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Art Exhibit at the Northport Arts Association featuring art of the night sky. Runs Weds. - Sun., noon-4pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernexpress.com
2022 Leelanau Home Tour
Sponsored by the Leland Women's Civic Club. Includes six unique homes in & around the Leland area. Tickets available from members as well as shops around Leland. 231-256-9082.
northernexpress.com
3rd Annual Summer Salon
Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
northernexpress.com
Four Seasons Celebrate East Jordan & Beyond
Featuring the paintings of Karen Kimmell, Lori Feldpausch, Steve Toonman, & Teresa McGill. Open every Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm, through Aug. 19.
northernexpress.com
Boyne City PirateFest
Today includes The Invasion at 7pm. Decorate your ship & join the fun. Pirates invade Treasure Town, USA by way of a Crazy Flotilla. Watch behind Boyne City's Sunset Park as the pirates disembark & start their search for the treasure. 6-11: Live music by The Remedee under the tent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northernexpress.com
Muffin Ride
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
northernexpress.com
Caterpillars Count Community Science Series - The Bugs & The Trees
Grand Traverse Conservation District Forester Ellie Johnson will discuss bug & trees. Register.
northernexpress.com
Crystal Lake Solo & Team Marathons
Solo race starts at 7am & cost is $30. Team race starts at 8am; $80-$85.
northernexpress.com
Free Art Program to Those Who Qualify
This program includes visual & culinary arts instruction for area youth ages 7 & up, who qualify for free & reduced lunch. Oliver Art Center Youth Education Coordinator Meg Louwsma will teach about historical art periods & figures, introduce different art movements, & teach basic art skills. Kids will also enjoy a meal while discussing kitchen safety, food nutrition, & easy to make recipes with Caitlin Lorenc from the Benzie MSU Extension. Register.
northernexpress.com
Summer PAIRING with Outdoor Reception
Sculptor Dick Davis & painter Alan Maciag present their imagery & elements unique to Michigan - in canvases that tell the story of coast & farmland - to sculptural furnishings created from our indigenous woods, stone & steel. A meet & greet with artists will be held on Sat., July 23 from 3-5pm. The PAIRING runs through Aug. 13.
northernexpress.com
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
northernexpress.com
Evening on River Street
Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Plumville Project.
northernexpress.com
The Accidentals & Kaboom Collective
The 40-member Kaboom Studio Orchestra is a Hollywood-style industry ensemble that performs & records all of the music at Kaboom. Musicians aged 15-25 work under the tutelage of award-winning educator Liza Grossman, as well as members of the collective — a group of 50+ professional musicians, seasoned producers, recording engineers, composers, & production experts. Katie & Sav of The Accidentals met Liza Grossman, conductor & director of Kaboom Student Orchestra, when she reached out about recording one of The Accidentals' songs with her orchestra.
northernexpress.com
Antrim County Fair
Aug. 11-13. Local crafts, equestrian events, market & showmanship divisions for swine, cows, poultry, sheep & other animals, local performers, craftsmen & educators, & much more. The Antrim County Fair 5K will be held on Sat., Aug. 13 at 8:30am. $25.
northernexpress.com
Gaylord Business After Hours
Catering by BJ's Catering & Conference Center. Live music by Jeff Greif. Register.
northernexpress.com
"On The Precipice"
A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
northernexpress.com
Meet the Candidates
Doors open at 5:30pm. At 6pm meet the Democratic candidates running to represent Kalkaska County. Bob Lorinser - 1st district US Congressional rep, Joel Sheltrown - 36th district MI Senate, & Cathy Albro - 104th district Mi House of Rep.
Comments / 0