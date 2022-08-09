Read full article on original website
Fast Company
How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups
Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Essential Utilities Appoints New Chief of Staff to Ensure Company’s Vision, Core Values
Essential Utilities has promoted Dave Kralle to Chief of Staff to the Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin, who created the role shortly after his appointment in 2015. Franklin created the role in recognition that “people are the company’s greatest asset,” and that managing a large, geographically dispersed organization naturally presents challenges.
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’
A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
freightwaves.com
Schneider driver ruled an employee in federal court appeal
In the midst of numerous battles regarding independent contractor status, a federal district court has sided with a driver who claimed in a lawsuit against Schneider National that he was effectively an employee rather than an independent owner-operator. The suit was filed in July 2020 by Eric Brant, who drove...
Shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream
A number of investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy. The American dream—that foundational promise of economic opportunity, social mobility, and lasting security—looms large in our life stories. While access to this promise...
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40
The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53. However, there’s a portion of finance chiefs who work at some of America’s largest companies that haven’t yet reached age 40. Meta’s Susan Li will become the latest addition to the list, which also includes the “Master of Coin.”
How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
TechCrunch
Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds
Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
This Company Is Poised for Growth in New Markets
As more states adopt recreational-use marijuana laws, federal legalization may not matter to investors.
Essence
Making Money Moves: Creating Generational Wealth, New Age Entrepreneurs and Equity in The Black Community
If the current state of the world and recent pandemics have taught us anything, it’s that we as a nation really need to change our mindset when it comes to a number of real life issues. Health, community and especially money, given how one pandemic changed the entire economic state of the world.
The price of a single-family US home has topped $400,000 for the first time to outpace wage gains, says the National Association of Realtors
The price of single-family US home rose by an inflation-busting 14.2%, putting homeownership even further out of reach for ordinary Americans.
Voice of the CFO: Global Challenges Require Big-Picture Thinking, Local Focus
Global companies are facing macro challenges not seen for decades — war in Europe, inflation and labor challenges. Rumors of recession on the horizon and highly volatile currency fluctuations driven by interest rate hikes are also in the macro mix. That puts a lot of relatively novel challenges on...
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
Inc.com
Violence Against Retail Workers Is on the Rise. How to Keep Your Team Safe
Here's yet another reason why you may be having a hard time filling your retail positions: Grocery and retail businesses are seeing an uptick in violence. Between 2018 to 2020, assaults in grocery stores rose by 63 percent and those in convenience stores by 75 percent--that's compared with an overall 42 percent rise in assaults over that same period, according to FBI data reported by the New York Times. Although workplace violence dipped in 2020--the result of Covid workplace closures--it has steadily risen since, with a particular increase in the retail space, says Kenna Carlsen, a research associate at the National Safety Council, an Itasca, Illinois-headquartered nonprofit that advocates for public safety.
freightwaves.com
GXO Logistics continues to write new chapters in its evolving story
On Oct. 12, 2021, GXO Logistics Chief Investment Officer Mark Manduca laid out the argument for why the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm represented a new breed of logistics company. “This is a hard business to wrap your head around. There is no company out there that is scalable contract logistics,” he...
rigzone.com
USA Department Of Energy Picks Head Of Office Of Energy Jobs
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced Betony Jones, previously Senior Advisor on Workforce in the Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, will lead the Office of Energy Jobs as Director. In this role, Jones will play a critical role in ensuring DOE programs — including...
