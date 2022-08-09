ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Company

How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups

Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
AGRICULTURE
DELCO.Today

Essential Utilities Appoints New Chief of Staff to Ensure Company’s Vision, Core Values

Essential Utilities has promoted Dave Kralle to Chief of Staff to the Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin, who created the role shortly after his appointment in 2015. Franklin created the role in recognition that “people are the company’s greatest asset,” and that managing a large, geographically dispersed organization naturally presents challenges.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fast Company

Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest

The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Schneider driver ruled an employee in federal court appeal

In the midst of numerous battles regarding independent contractor status, a federal district court has sided with a driver who claimed in a lawsuit against Schneider National that he was effectively an employee rather than an independent owner-operator. The suit was filed in July 2020 by Eric Brant, who drove...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream

A number of investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy. The American dream—that foundational promise of economic opportunity, social mobility, and lasting security—looms large in our life stories. While access to this promise...
BUSINESS
Fortune

A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
BUSINESS
@growwithco

How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’

Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds

Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
REAL ESTATE
Inc.com

Violence Against Retail Workers Is on the Rise. How to Keep Your Team Safe

Here's yet another reason why you may be having a hard time filling your retail positions: Grocery and retail businesses are seeing an uptick in violence. Between 2018 to 2020, assaults in grocery stores rose by 63 percent and those in convenience stores by 75 percent--that's compared with an overall 42 percent rise in assaults over that same period, according to FBI data reported by the New York Times. Although workplace violence dipped in 2020--the result of Covid workplace closures--it has steadily risen since, with a particular increase in the retail space, says Kenna Carlsen, a research associate at the National Safety Council, an Itasca, Illinois-headquartered nonprofit that advocates for public safety.
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

GXO Logistics continues to write new chapters in its evolving story

On Oct. 12, 2021, GXO Logistics Chief Investment Officer Mark Manduca laid out the argument for why the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm represented a new breed of logistics company. “This is a hard business to wrap your head around. There is no company out there that is scalable contract logistics,” he...
GREENWICH, CT
rigzone.com

USA Department Of Energy Picks Head Of Office Of Energy Jobs

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced Betony Jones, previously Senior Advisor on Workforce in the Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, will lead the Office of Energy Jobs as Director. In this role, Jones will play a critical role in ensuring DOE programs — including...
ECONOMY

