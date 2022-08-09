ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

WESH

8 hurt after deer causes crash in Seminole County

GENEVA, Fla. — Eight people were hurt in a crash in Seminole County Thursday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. on W. SR-46 and South Hart Road in Geneva. Officials said six people suffered minor injuries and two people were seriously hurt. The crash was caused by a deer...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

18-year-old, woman die after serious Orange County crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people died following a Tuesday morning crash in Orange County. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and Pelee Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Versa was traveling east on University Boulevard in the left turning lane. A Ford Mustang was traveling west in the center lane.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Holly Hill woman, 58, killed in head-on crash on US-17 in Volusia, FHP says

A 58-year-old Holly Hill woman was killed and her 62-year-old passenger was seriously injured Monday night in a head-on crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Dickey Lane. [TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to...
HOLLY HILL, FL
WESH

4 hospitalized after serious Orange County crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were seriously hurt Tuesday morning in an Orange County crash. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and State Road 417. Officials say two people were entrapped and extricated. According to Orange County fire officials, two patients were transported as...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg

A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Police deploy stop sticks to apprehend man in stolen Cadillac after 100 mph chase

Lady Lake police deployed stop sticks to apprehend a man in a stolen Cadillac after a chase of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Joshua Douglas Atkins, 31, of 206 Morningside Ave. in Lady Lake, had been at the wheel of the gold 2005 Cadillac when officers deployed stop sticks and hit three of the vehicle’s four tires at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says

LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake K-9 assists in arrest of Daytona Beach pair with drugs

A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Daytona Beach pair with drugs in Lady Lake. The pair had been traveling in a vehicle with an expired license plate late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
askflagler.com

Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH – 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse’s body lying on the ground...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

