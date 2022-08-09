Read full article on original website
8 people injured in crash involving deer in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were hurt Thursday morning following a crash along State Road 46, the Seminole County Fire Department said. SCFD indicated on social media that a deer crossing the road contributed to the crash. Troopers first reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. near North Hart...
click orlando
Man arrested in Casselberry hit-and-run for setting fire to vehicle, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla – Two months after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while walking his dog, another suspect has been arrested in connection to the crime, according to police. Court documents reveal that Casselberry police believe 22-year-old Sebastian Abreu set fire to the suspect’s vehicle. [TRENDING: Study:...
WESH
8 hurt after deer causes crash in Seminole County
GENEVA, Fla. — Eight people were hurt in a crash in Seminole County Thursday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. on W. SR-46 and South Hart Road in Geneva. Officials said six people suffered minor injuries and two people were seriously hurt. The crash was caused by a deer...
WESH
18-year-old, woman die after serious Orange County crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people died following a Tuesday morning crash in Orange County. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and Pelee Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Versa was traveling east on University Boulevard in the left turning lane. A Ford Mustang was traveling west in the center lane.
fox35orlando.com
School bus with 40 kids on it rear-ended in Lake County; no serious injuries reported
A school bus with more than two dozen kids on board was involved in a minor crash on Wednesday afternoon in Lake County, which was also the first day of school for several districts. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 2:10 p.m. near County Road 44 and...
click orlando
Holly Hill woman, 58, killed in head-on crash on US-17 in Volusia, FHP says
A 58-year-old Holly Hill woman was killed and her 62-year-old passenger was seriously injured Monday night in a head-on crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Dickey Lane. [TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to...
click orlando
Crimeline doubles reward to $10K for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
Semitruck overturns and kills driver on I-4 ramp in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Osceola County are asked to use caution after a deadly crash Wednesday morning. Troopers said a semitruck driver was killed in a crash on the westbound Interstate 4 exit ramp to eastbound Osceola Parkway in the area of mile marker 65 in Kissimmee.
WESH
4 hospitalized after serious Orange County crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were seriously hurt Tuesday morning in an Orange County crash. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and State Road 417. Officials say two people were entrapped and extricated. According to Orange County fire officials, two patients were transported as...
leesburg-news.com
Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg
A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
click orlando
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
villages-news.com
Police deploy stop sticks to apprehend man in stolen Cadillac after 100 mph chase
Lady Lake police deployed stop sticks to apprehend a man in a stolen Cadillac after a chase of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Joshua Douglas Atkins, 31, of 206 Morningside Ave. in Lady Lake, had been at the wheel of the gold 2005 Cadillac when officers deployed stop sticks and hit three of the vehicle’s four tires at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
click orlando
Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says
LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Ivey Jails ‘Most Despicable Excuse for a Human Being I’ve Ever Seen’
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake K-9 assists in arrest of Daytona Beach pair with drugs
A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a Daytona Beach pair with drugs in Lady Lake. The pair had been traveling in a vehicle with an expired license plate late Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when they were pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
askflagler.com
Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH – 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse’s body lying on the ground...
kmmo.com
Hostage standoff at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida leaves three dead in murder-suicide
A hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida ended with three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Police responded to a report that a person was shot at Bridge the Gap, a non-profit organization, on Monday at approximately 7:00 p.m. in Edgewater, Florida. Bridge the Gap was hosting a Narcotics Anonymous meeting at the time.
