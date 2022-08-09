Read full article on original website
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Lima News
Photos: Turf installation at Ottawa-Glandorf
Damiean Flores, of Geometry Turf, pulls up the cut off edge of turf from the end zone of Ottawa-Glandorf’s Titan Stadium on Thursday morning. The community donated funds to switch from grass to turf, and fundraising continues for other improvements for the schools’ athletic teams.
13abc.com
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
13abc.com
UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -University of Toledo students are concerned about the cost of on-campus parking. Last fall the university partnered with ParkUToledo to take over parking services on campus. With that change came increased parking rates. In the 2021 to 2022 school year the price went from $125 to $129...
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance
Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles. Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated...
sent-trib.com
Owens offers ASL classes to Perrysburg students; high school teacher was under investigation
PERRYSBURG — A new collaboration with Owens Community College has resulted in a solution to provide the canceled fourth-year American Sign Language class at Perrysburg High School. Superintendent Tom Hosler said Owens and Perrysburg have collaborated in the past. “We’ve worked with Owens in the past with College Credit...
wrif.com
Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry
Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg majorette adviser disciplined, appeal expected
PERRYSBURG — The board of education has upheld a Title IX finding of discrimination and issued a multi-point disciplinary remedy against a majorette adviser. The adviser, who is also a supplemental staff employee in the Perrysburg school district, had requested a hearing before the board in reference to the discrimination charges.
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
toledocitypaper.com
POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?
Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
toledoparent.com
What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News
Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
City employees to evaluate residential lead water lines in two Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees from Toledo's Division of Water Distribution will be in the city's Old West End and Junction neighborhoods on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to determine the locations of some of the city's 3,000 remaining lead water lines. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
Temporary restraining order filed against Sylvania Schools over new bussing plan
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Trouble over Sylvania Schools' new bussing plan continues Thursday. A Sylvania family filed a temporary restraining order against the school district today. The lawsuit, filed by Jeffrey Swiech, claims students who attend religious schools are being offered lesser bussing services than those who attend Sylvania public schools.
WTOL-TV
Duck, duck, Jeep: Rubber ducks brighten Jeep owners' days
TOLEDO, Ohio — People who drive Jeeps get more than just the vehicle; they get to join a global group of fanatics celebrating their love for the brand through inside traditions like the "Jeep wave," the Toledo Jeep Fest and, uniquely, rubber ducks. Allison Parliament was visiting family in...
New high school principal hired by Tecumseh Public Schools
TECUMSEH, MI - Tecumseh Public Schools has hired Morenci Area Schools principal Kimberly Irish as its new high school principal. The action, a unanimous vote from the Tecumseh School Board on Monday, Aug. 8, comes after the district paid its former principal $80,000 to end his employment as part of a separation agreement.
Cedar Point announces new Wild Mouse roller coaster, beachfront Grand Pavilion for 2023; no word on Top Thrill Dragster
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point will debut a new roller coaster, Wild Mouse, at the park in 2023, part of a major retheming of the midway area near the beach that will be called The Boardwalk. The Boardwalk will also include the Grand Pavilion, a beachfront, two-story complex that...
City of Toledo ending water shutoff moratorium; local programs offer help paying water bills
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo will soon end its COVID-19 water shutoff moratorium and resume regular operations. Citing the "diminished" threat of COVID, the Toledo Department of Public Utilities will enforce shutoffs for unpaid bills starting Sept. 1. Toledo will be the last water utility in Ohio to end its water shutoff moratorium.
toledo.com
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Corn Festival Scheduled For Friday & Saturday
August 10, 2022 | Gemma Thompson (2019-2022) August 10, 2022 | Swanton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Edgerton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | John Opdycke (1951-2022) The annual Swanton...
