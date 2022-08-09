ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Lima News

Photos: Turf installation at Ottawa-Glandorf

Damiean Flores, of Geometry Turf, pulls up the cut off edge of turf from the end zone of Ottawa-Glandorf’s Titan Stadium on Thursday morning. The community donated funds to switch from grass to turf, and fundraising continues for other improvements for the schools’ athletic teams.
OTTAWA, OH
13abc.com

Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
TOLEDO, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
13abc.com

UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -University of Toledo students are concerned about the cost of on-campus parking. Last fall the university partnered with ParkUToledo to take over parking services on campus. With that change came increased parking rates. In the 2021 to 2022 school year the price went from $125 to $129...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance

Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles. Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated...
STRYKER, OH
wrif.com

Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry

Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg majorette adviser disciplined, appeal expected

PERRYSBURG — The board of education has upheld a Title IX finding of discrimination and issued a multi-point disciplinary remedy against a majorette adviser. The adviser, who is also a supplemental staff employee in the Perrysburg school district, had requested a hearing before the board in reference to the discrimination charges.
PERRYSBURG, OH
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
toledocitypaper.com

POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?

Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
TOLEDO, OH
toledoparent.com

What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News

Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Duck, duck, Jeep: Rubber ducks brighten Jeep owners' days

TOLEDO, Ohio — People who drive Jeeps get more than just the vehicle; they get to join a global group of fanatics celebrating their love for the brand through inside traditions like the "Jeep wave," the Toledo Jeep Fest and, uniquely, rubber ducks. Allison Parliament was visiting family in...
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

New high school principal hired by Tecumseh Public Schools

TECUMSEH, MI - Tecumseh Public Schools has hired Morenci Area Schools principal Kimberly Irish as its new high school principal. The action, a unanimous vote from the Tecumseh School Board on Monday, Aug. 8, comes after the district paid its former principal $80,000 to end his employment as part of a separation agreement.
TECUMSEH, MI
toledo.com

A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio

Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Corn Festival Scheduled For Friday & Saturday

August 10, 2022 | Gemma Thompson (2019-2022) August 10, 2022 | Swanton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Edgerton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | John Opdycke (1951-2022) The annual Swanton...
SWANTON, OH

