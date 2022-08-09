ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. is seeing its busiest camping season in years, association president says

In every corner of New Jersey, there’s a place to set up camp. You can pitch your tent next to the Delaware River near the New York and Pennsylvania borders. You can camp in North Jersey’s rustic mountains. Perhaps a family RV trip down the scenic shore is what you are looking for? Or, if a quiet morning spent kayaking sounds like paradise to you, the Pinelands may be the place to venture.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paramus, NJ
Business
State
New Jersey State
City
Paramus, NJ
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

'Life Changing' LA Ramen Restaurant Opens In North Jersey

A nationally-recognized ramen restaurant is opening its first East Coast location in New Jersey. TSUJITA is expected to open in Fort Lee the first week of September. Widely known for tsukemen ramen, a style in which chilled noodles are served separately and dipped into hot broth, the 40-seat restaurant will also be serving up traditional ramen and rice bowls.
FORT LEE, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in North Jersey

In contrast to Justin Beiber’s famous lyrics, New Jersey locals don’t need to “get (their) peaches out in Georgia.” As one of the top four peach-producing states in the country, the Garden State lives up to its beloved nickname. Each Jersey peach is picked by hand, with an average of 66 million pounds of the sweet, decadent fruit grown each year.
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. appliance store closing after 67 years in business

One of the Garden State’s longstanding family-owned businesses will soon shutter. Derby Appliances located at 1599 Route 27 in Edison is set to close after nearly seven decades of operation. The appliance store is expected to remain open until the end of summer but hasn’t announced an exact date,...
EDISON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womenswear#Outlet Store#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Chick
SoJO 104.9

Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail

Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

This Jersey City Condo Just Hit the Market at $965K

When it comes to the real estate market in North Jersey, most homeowners will tell you it’s more easily done with an experienced guide by your side. Dale Fior and the agents at Brown Harris Stevens, located at 635 Valley Road in Montclair and 200 Washington Street in Hoboken, are well-equipped with pre-market guidance for sellers and comprehensive market analysis for buyers, making the process as seamless as possible. For anyone on the hunt for a new apartment in the North Jersey area, we’ve got you covered — Brown Harris Stevens has just listed a beautiful apartment not far from Essex County. This Jersey City condo is currently on the market for $965K, and we’re giving you a peek inside. Keep reading to learn more about the brokerage + the new Brown Harris Stevens listing that just hit the Jersey City market.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
bklyndesigns.com

Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City

As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Radio

New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation

As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy