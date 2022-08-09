Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Furniture Today
How one New Jersey furniture retailer is elevating the in-store experience for upscale customers
WESTFIELD, N.J. — Beginning Aug. 11, furniture buyers will be able to add high-end art to their shopping cart alongside furniture and décor at The Farmhouse Store, a premium home furnishings store in Westfield. Owner Kelly Richardson, who purchased the retail store last year, has announced a partnership...
Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey
It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
N.J. is seeing its busiest camping season in years, association president says
In every corner of New Jersey, there’s a place to set up camp. You can pitch your tent next to the Delaware River near the New York and Pennsylvania borders. You can camp in North Jersey’s rustic mountains. Perhaps a family RV trip down the scenic shore is what you are looking for? Or, if a quiet morning spent kayaking sounds like paradise to you, the Pinelands may be the place to venture.
This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country
Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
'Life Changing' LA Ramen Restaurant Opens In North Jersey
A nationally-recognized ramen restaurant is opening its first East Coast location in New Jersey. TSUJITA is expected to open in Fort Lee the first week of September. Widely known for tsukemen ramen, a style in which chilled noodles are served separately and dipped into hot broth, the 40-seat restaurant will also be serving up traditional ramen and rice bowls.
thedigestonline.com
Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in North Jersey
In contrast to Justin Beiber’s famous lyrics, New Jersey locals don’t need to “get (their) peaches out in Georgia.” As one of the top four peach-producing states in the country, the Garden State lives up to its beloved nickname. Each Jersey peach is picked by hand, with an average of 66 million pounds of the sweet, decadent fruit grown each year.
Popular Princeton, NJ Restaurant Opening Newtown, PA Location
What's the old saying? "There's never too much of a good thing." That may not be it, but, I think it's close. Lol. Great news. I just got word from Newtown Patch that Princeton hot spot, Blue Point Grill, a family owned seafood restaurant, will be opening a second location in Newtown, PA.
N.J. appliance store closing after 67 years in business
One of the Garden State’s longstanding family-owned businesses will soon shutter. Derby Appliances located at 1599 Route 27 in Edison is set to close after nearly seven decades of operation. The appliance store is expected to remain open until the end of summer but hasn’t announced an exact date,...
New Jersey’s Best And Most Delicious Cup Of Coffee Has Been Revealed
There is only one thing to get a New Jersey day started. It's not a workout, it's not an omelet, and it's not even a great New Jersey bagel. It's a beautiful, perfect cup of coffee. If drinking coffee was an Olympic sport, every Garden State resident would be walking...
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
themontclairgirl.com
This Jersey City Condo Just Hit the Market at $965K
When it comes to the real estate market in North Jersey, most homeowners will tell you it’s more easily done with an experienced guide by your side. Dale Fior and the agents at Brown Harris Stevens, located at 635 Valley Road in Montclair and 200 Washington Street in Hoboken, are well-equipped with pre-market guidance for sellers and comprehensive market analysis for buyers, making the process as seamless as possible. For anyone on the hunt for a new apartment in the North Jersey area, we’ve got you covered — Brown Harris Stevens has just listed a beautiful apartment not far from Essex County. This Jersey City condo is currently on the market for $965K, and we’re giving you a peek inside. Keep reading to learn more about the brokerage + the new Brown Harris Stevens listing that just hit the Jersey City market.
This New Jersey Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
5 sunflower fields in NJ to visit for the beauty (and photo ops)
We’re the Garden State, and we’ve all seen every garden that NJ has to offer: Vegetables galore, corn and tomatoes, rose and orchid gardens, fruit orchards. But there is one flower (which happens to be my favorite) that seems to be neglected when it comes to garden tours and visits: Sunflowers.
bklyndesigns.com
Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City
As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation
As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Spotted lanternfly invasion is so bad N.J. residents no longer need to report sightings
Chances are by now you felt some crunch underfoot while running errands, caught a few in your windshield wiper on a drive or encountered hundreds while trying to soak in the sun at the beach. “We have confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in every New Jersey county,” a spokesman with...
