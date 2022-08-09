Read full article on original website
Related
Dive Volunteers in Pittsfield, MA Pull 14 Bags of Trash from Lake Onota
One of the best things about living in The Berkshires is the number of green spaces we get to enjoy, from stunning mountains to sparkling lakes, we've got it all. Residents in Pittsfield, Massachusetts enjoy the luxury of two beautiful lakes. Both Pontoosuc Lake and Lake Onota are used year-round by locals and visitors alike. With a city population of 42,000, 126,000 people countywide, and 2.6 million tourists visiting the Berkshires annually, the two bodies of water see their fair share of traffic.
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
Route 66 in Northampton shutdown during house fire
A fire at a Northampton home shut down a portion of Route 66 Thursday morning.
Second Chicopee truck stop on Burnett Road in jeopardy
A proposed truck stop near Burnett Road in Chicopee could be in jeopardy. after a vote from the license committee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Exciting Berkshire County Car Show is Almost Here (over 100 classic car photos)
Berkshire County residents were recently treated to the Great Barrington Main Street Car Show (see over 100 photos below) which was hosted by the Great Barrington Fire Department on Aug. 4. It was very hot in the Berkshires that day but folks still came out to check out the classic cruisers up and down Main and Railroad Streets in Great Barrington especially around 5:30/6 pm when the evening started to cool down a bit. Though the Car Show took place on a hot day, the Great Barrington Fire Department was still pleased with the turnout as proceeds from the event went to the department's scholarship fund which benefits and supports local youth in the southern Berkshires.
theberkshireedge.com
New Great Barrington DPW Superintendent hired
Great Barrington — The town has announced that it has hired Housatonic resident Joe Aberdale as the town’s new Department of Public Works Superintendent. According to a news release issued by town publicist Ellen Lahr, Aberdale will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility, and other town infrastructure.
Lack of rainfall in Massachusetts leads to drought status upgrades
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with the latest on the ongoing drought.
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)
I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place
A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
What Dangerous Creature Caused The Closing Of Some Mass. Beaches?
A word of warning to my fellow Berkshire County residents: If you're planning on venturing to Cape Cod in the near future, you'll want to be extra careful where you take a dip to cool off from the summer heat. According to numerous posts on Twitter lately, several communities at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?
One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
City urging visitors not to swim at Connecticut River Greenway Park in Northampton
The City of Northampton is urging visitors not to swim at the Connecticut River Greenway Park due to the deep water and strong currents in the area.
Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!
Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
Most of Massachusetts in critical drought conditions
The Connecticut River Valley region has been declared as a Level-3 Critical Drought, according to Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Beth Card. The region consists of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County in western Massachusetts.
1 arrested after propane tank explosion in Greenfield
One person has been arrested for what police believe to be an intentionally set explosion on Union Street in Greenfield.
westernmassnews.com
Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley. “Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.
MA State Police: This Berkshire County Girl Is Still Missing
A 16-year-old girl from Berkshire County is still missing and the Massachusetts State Police are reminding the public to keep their collective eyes open for her. I will say that there is a little bit of a discrepancy in exactly when she went missing and from where exactly. The public's...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Council OKs Easements for Brayton Safe Routes Project
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday approved to purchase or take by eminent domain several small parcels for the Safe Routes to School project at Brayton Hill Apartments. The $740,000 project is being largely funded by a grant through the Federal Highway Administration. The use of...
Live 95.9
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2