When is the MLB Field of Dreams game? | FREE live stream, time, date, TV, channel for Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him. “Baseball’s a big part of our life,” Bell said, “and I thought that the movie did a great job of kind of just telling the story of how important baseball can be to families and just to people in general.” “Field of Dreams” gets another tribute Thursday night when Bell’s Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a throwback ballpark in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, a short walk from the field where Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan filmed the 1989 movie.
The Chicago White Sox will meet the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium. The White Sox are coming off a 4-2 win over the Royals in game two of their doubleheader as they look to keep up that momentum tonight. Meanwhile, the Royals will look to rebound after falling in the second game 3-2.
Fox broke out an interesting feature for its "Field of Dreams" game coverage tonight. During the seventh inning stretch between the Cubs and Reds in Iowa, the broadcast showed a hologram version of Harry Caray, the iconic late Chicago announcer, leading the crowd in "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."
A look at the throwback uniforms the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will wear in the 2022 Field of Dreams game. The post 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game: Which Throwback Uniforms Are the Cubs and Reds Wearing? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will face each other in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday night. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, which is about a 70-mile drive northeast of Cedar Rapids and a 200-mile drive from Wrigley Field in Chicago.
After the Griffeys played catch in Iowa, Drew Smyly took over.Smyly struck out nine in five scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night in Major League Baseball's second annual “Field of Dreams” game.Seiya Suzuki reached three times and Nick Madrigal had three hits for Chicago in a throwback ballpark a short walk away from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie. Ian Happ had two hits and drove in a run.“It’s really magic,” Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said of the field. “It has some kind of energy that I think is...
The Chicago Cubs (45-65) and Cincinnati Reds (44-66) begin a 3-game series Thursday with the opener being the nationally televised Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, at 7:15 p.m. ET (FOX). The Reds, who are the home team, will host the final 2 games of the series back in Cincinnati Saturday and Sunday. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cubs vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions.
The Chicago White Sox will finish their four-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our White Sox-Royals prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Chicago White Sox are...
On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will meet in Dyersville, Iowa, for the second edition of Major League Baseball's Field of Dreams Game. The game is a living tribute to the iconic 1989 film "Field of Dreams" that starred Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Amy Madigan, and the late Ray Liotta that was in part an exploration of baseball nostalgia.
