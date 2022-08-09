When is the MLB Field of Dreams game? | FREE live stream, time, date, TV, channel for Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him. “Baseball’s a big part of our life,” Bell said, “and I thought that the movie did a great job of kind of just telling the story of how important baseball can be to families and just to people in general.” “Field of Dreams” gets another tribute Thursday night when Bell’s Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a throwback ballpark in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, a short walk from the field where Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan filmed the 1989 movie.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO