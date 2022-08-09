ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

When is the MLB Field of Dreams game? | FREE live stream, time, date, TV, channel for Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

By Ryan Novozinsky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Go the Distance: Cubs, Reds play at Iowa's 'Field of Dreams'

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him. “Baseball’s a big part of our life,” Bell said, “and I thought that the movie did a great job of kind of just telling the story of how important baseball can be to families and just to people in general.” “Field of Dreams” gets another tribute Thursday night when Bell’s Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a throwback ballpark in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, a short walk from the field where Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan filmed the 1989 movie.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Cincinnati, IA
The Independent

Smyly stars as Cubs beat Reds in 2nd 'Field of Dreams' game

After the Griffeys played catch in Iowa, Drew Smyly took over.Smyly struck out nine in five scoreless innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night in Major League Baseball's second annual “Field of Dreams” game.Seiya Suzuki reached three times and Nick Madrigal had three hits for Chicago in a throwback ballpark a short walk away from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie. Ian Happ had two hits and drove in a run.“It’s really magic,” Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said of the field. “It has some kind of energy that I think is...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and predictions

The Chicago Cubs (45-65) and Cincinnati Reds (44-66) begin a 3-game series Thursday with the opener being the nationally televised Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, at 7:15 p.m. ET (FOX). The Reds, who are the home team, will host the final 2 games of the series back in Cincinnati Saturday and Sunday. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cubs vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Votto
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy