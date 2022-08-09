ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

ClutchPoints

4 bold predictions for Giants preseason opener vs Patriots

The New York Giants will take on the New England Patriots in their 2022 preseason opener. This isn’t exactly Super Bowls XLII or XLVI, but any Giants, Patriots contest is always at least interesting. Ahead of this matchup, here are four bold preseason Giants Week 1 predictions. Giants Preseason...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots reveal real jersey numbers for rookies, including Cole Strange

The New England Patriots will open their 2022 preseason schedule Thursday night when they host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Rookies were given temporary jersey numbers in May, but with real football starting up again, the time has come to give out permanent numbers for these players. Here's...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants vs New England Patriots: Main takeaways, analysis, injury updates

The New York Giants wrapped up their preseason opener with the New England Patriots tonight, taking the 23-21 victory. The Giants traveled down to Foxborough to kick off their preseason tonight. In the first game for this brand new regime, Brian Daboll and New York had their ups and downs but seem to have something solid in the making.
NFL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton scores first TD of preseason

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has impressed in training camp so far, and he's carried that success into the team's first preseason game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. Thornton scored the Patriots' first touchdown by fighting through contact (including a defensive holding penalty) against New York Giants...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
