EXCLUSIVE: Former Patriots OL Criticizes Training Camp Strategy
R.J. Prince was in New England for training camp and preseason last year.
Giants vs. Patriots: Best photos from preseason Week 1
Here’s a look at some of the best photos from a preseason Week 1 game between the New York Giants and New England Patriots — a game Big Blue won, 23-21.
4 bold predictions for Giants preseason opener vs Patriots
The New York Giants will take on the New England Patriots in their 2022 preseason opener. This isn’t exactly Super Bowls XLII or XLVI, but any Giants, Patriots contest is always at least interesting. Ahead of this matchup, here are four bold preseason Giants Week 1 predictions. Giants Preseason...
NBC Sports
Patriots reveal real jersey numbers for rookies, including Cole Strange
The New England Patriots will open their 2022 preseason schedule Thursday night when they host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Rookies were given temporary jersey numbers in May, but with real football starting up again, the time has come to give out permanent numbers for these players. Here's...
Yardbarker
New York Giants vs New England Patriots: Main takeaways, analysis, injury updates
The New York Giants wrapped up their preseason opener with the New England Patriots tonight, taking the 23-21 victory. The Giants traveled down to Foxborough to kick off their preseason tonight. In the first game for this brand new regime, Brian Daboll and New York had their ups and downs but seem to have something solid in the making.
NBC Sports
Here's how Patriots' offensive rookies fared in preseason game vs. Giants
The New England Patriots didn't play many offensive or defensive starters in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants in the preseason opener at Gillette Stadium, and that gave the rookies a great opportunity to impress the coaching staff. Tyquan Thornton made an impact early by scoring the...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton scores first TD of preseason
New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has impressed in training camp so far, and he's carried that success into the team's first preseason game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. Thornton scored the Patriots' first touchdown by fighting through contact (including a defensive holding penalty) against New York Giants...
Giants will come face-to-face with Joe Judge on Thursday night
The New York Giants just can’t seem to shale their recent past. This week, in their first preseason game against the New England Patriots up in Foxborough, the Giants will be facing former head coach Joe Judge. “I’m excited to see him. He’s the reason why I’m in this...
Giants' Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams out vs. Patriots
The New York Giants will take on the New England Patriots in their preseason opener on Thursday night, but will do so shorthanded. Among those sitting out for the Giants are wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Both Toney and Williams appeared to get dinged up earlier...
