ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence Over Anne Heche's Fatal Car Crash Following 'Critical Condition' Reports
Ellen DeGeneres finally broke her silence o96ver Anne Heche's fatal car crash. Portia de Rossi's spouse answered some questions about her former partner after being out and about in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, August 8.
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Near-Fatal Car Crash
Ellen DeGeneres, one of Anne Heche's most famous ex-partners, has offered up a brief statement regarding the tragic wreck that left the actress hospitalized and in critical condition. According to Daily Mail, who approached DeGeneres in Santa Barbara, California, the comedian and daytime talk show host didn't have much to...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Severely Burned In Fiery Car Crash, New Video Shows Her Speeding
5:31 PM PT -- Anne Heche was driving like a maniac in between her two car crashes ... and new video shows her speeding down a residential street before crashing into a home and igniting a blaze. TMZ obtained footage showing Anne flying down a street in her blue Mini...
Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ car crash
Anne Heche is “not expected to survive” her horrific car crash. The actress’ rep told Page Six Thursday night that she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” due to the accident and “remains in a coma” at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs,” her spokesperson shared, adding that she “is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.” Heche’s rep thanked the actress’ fans “for their kind wishes and prayers” as well as “the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses” who have cared for...
Anne Heche has fallen into a coma and is in 'extremely critical condition' after a fiery crash
After being involved in a fiery car accident on Friday, Anne Heche’s condition has been described as “extreme” by members of her team. An update from a spokesperson about the 53-year-old actor clarified, “Despite previous reports that Heche was stable, shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”
'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Denise Dowse Is Hospitalized in a Coma
Over the course of the last three decades-plus, Denise Dowse has taken part in some pretty huge television shows. Whether it be on Beverly Hills, 90210 or The Guardian, Denise left a sizable mark on all of the projects that she took part in, no matter how short or long her time on each show was.
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
SheKnows
Another World Alum Anne Heche Reportedly In Critical Condition Following Fiery Car Crash
The Emmy-winner could face an uphill battle. Anne Heche, beloved by soap fans for her dual role as twins Victoria and Marley on Another World, is reportedly in critical condition following a bizarre car crash which unfolded in Southern California. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed the identity of the...
Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash
Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
TV Fanatic
Anne Heche "Lucky to be Alive" Following Fiery Car Crash
Anne Heche remains in hospital and in intensive care following a fiery car crash on Friday afternoon. The actress crashed into a house in Los Angeles, and her car caught fire as a result. "Anne is in the ICU, she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has...
Anne Heche ‘stable’ after suffering severe burns in Los Angeles car accident
Fans and friends express support for Hollywood star who drove her car into house, which was left ‘uninhabitable’
Anne Heche Reportedly Has ‘Long Recovery Ahead’ Following Serious Car Crash
Anne Heche has a “long recovery ahead” following her car crash that left her vehicle… The post Anne Heche Reportedly Has ‘Long Recovery Ahead’ Following Serious Car Crash appeared first on Outsider.
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crash
Anne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
Anne Heche Car Crash: Authorities Confirm Actress Was Driving Under the Influence
The LAPD has revealed that Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home on August 5th. Initially, police believed she had been drinking vodka. But no alcohol was found in her system. According to TMZ, a source with...
Anne Heche Car Crash: Fans Weigh in on Concerning Health Update
At first, there wasn’t much information surrounding why actress Anne Heche decided to drive her blue Mini Cooper at an alarming speed through a small residential area in Los Angeles, California. Not only did the actress speed through the area full of pedestrians, Heche eventually crashed into a home, causing her car to burst into flames. Again, the news shocked fans and friends while the LAPD investigated the incident. Although still unresponsive, police obtained blood from Heche, revealing no alcohol in the star’s system at the time of the crash. But the report did find something else… cocaine and possibly fentanyl.
