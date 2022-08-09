ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Parade

Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Near-Fatal Car Crash

Ellen DeGeneres, one of Anne Heche's most famous ex-partners, has offered up a brief statement regarding the tragic wreck that left the actress hospitalized and in critical condition. According to Daily Mail, who approached DeGeneres in Santa Barbara, California, the comedian and daytime talk show host didn't have much to...
Page Six

Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ car crash

Anne Heche is “not expected to survive” her horrific car crash. The actress’ rep told Page Six Thursday night that she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” due to the accident and “remains in a coma” at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs,” her spokesperson shared, adding that she “is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.” Heche’s rep thanked the actress’ fans “for their kind wishes and prayers” as well as “the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses” who have cared for...
NBC News

Anne Heche has fallen into a coma and is in 'extremely critical condition' after a fiery crash

After being involved in a fiery car accident on Friday, Anne Heche’s condition has been described as “extreme” by members of her team. An update from a spokesperson about the 53-year-old actor clarified, “Despite previous reports that Heche was stable, shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”
The Independent

Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash

Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
TV Fanatic

Anne Heche "Lucky to be Alive" Following Fiery Car Crash

Anne Heche remains in hospital and in intensive care following a fiery car crash on Friday afternoon. The actress crashed into a house in Los Angeles, and her car caught fire as a result. "Anne is in the ICU, she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has...
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: Fans Weigh in on Concerning Health Update

At first, there wasn’t much information surrounding why actress Anne Heche decided to drive her blue Mini Cooper at an alarming speed through a small residential area in Los Angeles, California. Not only did the actress speed through the area full of pedestrians, Heche eventually crashed into a home, causing her car to burst into flames. Again, the news shocked fans and friends while the LAPD investigated the incident. Although still unresponsive, police obtained blood from Heche, revealing no alcohol in the star’s system at the time of the crash. But the report did find something else… cocaine and possibly fentanyl.
