Louisiana health officials told to remove LGBTQ Pride content from web

By Wesley Muller
Louisiana Illuminator
 2 days ago
Following a call from a state legislator in June, the head of the Louisiana Department of Health allegedly asked staff to scrub the agency’s online accounts of all content related to LGBTQ+ Pride month, according to internal emails the Illuminator has obtained. (Ludovic Bertron, Flickr)

Following a call from a state legislator in June, the head of the Louisiana Department of Health allegedly asked staff to scrub the agency’s online accounts of all content related to LGBTQ+ Pride month, according to internal emails among LDH staff.

In one of the emails dated June 29, press administrator Michelle McCalope wrote to four other staffers in the communications division, saying LDH Secretary Courtney Phillips wanted them to immediately review all of the agency’s online accounts and web pages for “any Pride links to anything, anywhere and have them removed.” The Illuminator obtained the emails via a public records request.

McCalope wrote that Phillips “got a call from a legislator saying there were Pride links on the website,” and added, “but we don’t have any more details.” The email continued: “If you find something, send it to me and Aly and we’ll have it removed. We’d like you to do this ASAP.” McCalope was referring to LDH Communications Director Aly Neel.

Before McCalope sent that email, her coworkers had removed content they had posted to Twitter and Facebook on June 24 from a Pride event at the Alexandria Convention Center that took place earlier in the month. The original post included three photos and a description that read, in part: “Local drag queens entertained the audience while the state Office of Public Health handed out health-related pamphlets and info.”

One of the photos, taken from behind a seated audience, showed a child handing a dollar bill to someone with red hair and a rainbow-colored shirt.

Drag queen tweet stirs controversy for Louisiana Department of Health

The post stirred controversy among different social media circles. Some shared it, suggesting the event looked like a lewd striptease in which adults were encouraging children to be gay.

During Pride Month, LGBTQ+ communities come together throughout the month of June in different locations across the world to celebrate their progress and continuing struggles as minority groups. The original organizers chose June to pay homage to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, which served as a catalyst for the modern gay rights movement, according to the Library of Congress.

The Illuminator requested comment from the agency in a conference call Friday with state health officials who said the legislator who contacted Phillips did not actually complain about anything. Neel said the lawmaker simply asked why the agency was posting non-health related content.

On the call were McCalope, Neel and LDH Chief of Staff Jacques Molaison. They also denied that Secretary Phillips instructed or asked staff to remove Pride-related content. McCalope said she misspoke in her email and inaccurately relayed the instructions from Phillips.

Internal emails do not show McCalope or anyone else from the agency ever following up with the staffers to clarify or rescind the instructions. The officials offered no explanation when asked about that discrepancy Friday.

The emails show LDH staff responded to McCalope’s initial message and forwarded it to staff members from other bureaus within the agency in an attempt to find any other references to Pride.

“Secretary Phillips did not issue that guidance,” Neel said. “Conversely, she specifically wanted and advised that we share critical health information related to LGBTQ communities we serve during Pride month. Michelle just misspoke.”

Aside from the post about the drag queen, Neel said the agency did not remove any other Pride-related content. Staff found Pride-related content in some of the agency’s daily newsletters, but they did not identify anything else on social media or the ldh.la.gov website, according to their emails.

The health department did not host the Pride event where the photos were taken. Central Louisiana AIDS Support Services sponsored it and invited LDH to attend to hand out pamphlets and share health-related information.

“This is what we are all about — meeting our residents where they are to get them the information and services they need,” Neel said when first asked about the situation last month.

The Illuminator has not yet determined the identity of the legislator who called Phillips.

Lionel Rainey, a political consultant for Louisiana’s Republican legislative leadership, said he recalls the day the Pride post went viral because he received a number of calls and text messages from lawmakers — both Republican and Democrat — who were unhappy with it.

“It’s small children with singles in their hands tipping a dancing drag queen,” Rainey said in a phone interview last week. “How is that OK? Exposing children to sexualized content, regardless of the orientation, should be a clear line we can all get behind not crossing.”

Rainey said he heard from some Democrats who complained the health department had invited unnecessary criticism with the social media post.

Rep. Joe Marino, an independent from Gretna, questioned why the post had to be removed.

“I think the bigger issue that some people had with the LDH photo is that there was even a Pride event that recognized and celebrated the LGBTQ community,” Marino said. “The photos that I saw contained nothing overtly sexual or inappropriate. Men dressing as women is as old as theater itself.”

The post Louisiana health officials told to remove LGBTQ Pride content from web appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

These pregnancy conditions would allow for an abortion under Louisiana ban

The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday released a longer list of pregnancy and fetal conditions that could allow a person to terminate a pregnancy even with Louisiana's abortion ban in place.  The list defines what lawmakers characterized as a "medically futile" pregnancy – one that is expected to produce a child who could live […]
UPDATED: Ruling on Louisiana abortion ban expected as soon as Tuesday

State District Judge Don Johnson heard arguments Monday in the lawsuit challenging Louisiana's abortion ban. He directed the parties involved to submit "proposed judgments" for him to consider. A temporary restraining order preventing the ban from being enforced will remain in effect pending Johnson's decision. Johnson granted attorneys for the defendants, Attorney General Jeff Landry […]
Louisiana will move incarcerated youth to an adult prison. Child advocates are worried.

Child welfare advocates say they are extremely concerned about Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision to temporarily move half of the incarcerated youth in a facility in Jefferson Parish to Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, one of the nation's largest and most notorious maximum-security adult prisons.  Edwards emphasized the teenagers and young adults will be kept […]
Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing "severely deficient" conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a "receiver," to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
Justice Department files lawsuit against poultry producers in the US

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Monday against some of the largest poultry producers in the U.S. along with a proposed settlement seeking to end what it claims have been longstanding deceptive and abusive practices for workers. The suit, filed in federal court in Maryland, names Cargill, Sanderson Farms and...
Restraining order blocking Louisiana abortion ban to stay in place, judge decides

A state district judge in Baton Rouge will keep a temporary restraining order in effect while the court considers whether Louisiana's abortion ban is legal. Judge Donald Johnson issued his ruling Tuesday that prevents Attorney General Jeff Landry and the state health department from enforcing the state's abortion prohibition. The judge extended the temporary restraining […]
Louisiana task force to scrutinize university tenure is made up of people who support tenure

People who support higher education faculty tenure will make up most of a new state task force meant to assess whether Louisiana's public colleges and universities should even use it.  The 19-person task force will be dominated by academics and politicians skeptical of the panel's stated mission. Just two of the members, Sen. Stewart Cathey, […]
After Ole Miss student's killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe

Eleven LGBTQ students, faculty and alumni told Mississippi Today they now fear for the community's safety in Oxford, a town known for being more inclusive than most in Mississippi. Many also worry that Lee's killing will lead community members, seeking safety from violence and harassment, to conceal their sexuality or gender identity.
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled

Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. "The Village relies on […]
Bond commission makes largely symbolic vote to protest New Orleans' abortion law stance

Attorney General Jeff Landry had called upon the Louisiana Bond Commission to withhold its approval of financing for select New Orleans projects after city leaders declared they would not enforce the state's abortion law. When the commission met Thursday, its members made what was largely a symbolic vote to deny a non-cash request for which actual money would not have been available any sooner than 2023.
Group of 23 states tells U.S. court CDC lacks authority to set transit mask rules

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A group of 23 state attorneys general led by Florida told a federal court on Monday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lacks the legal authority to impose a nationwide transportation mask mandate to address COVID-19. The CDC sought "an unprecedented masking mandate regulating every breath of millions of Americans," said the brief in support of the group that sued to overturn the mask mandate.
Inflation Reduction Act would push Louisiana to forefront of clean energy sector

Some policy experts believe Louisiana is one of the better positioned states to take advantage of clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that Congress is expected to pass this week.  With $485 billion in new spending offset by $790 billion in revenue and savings, the legislation includes the nation's largest ever investment in […]
Louisiana could sell water to other states, but at what cost?

Louisiana is receiving little to no cash for a natural resource scarce in many western states: water. For more than half a century, the state has given away much of its water to private industry and sold the rest without knowing its actual value. The issue was the focal point of a Louisiana Legislative Auditor's […]
