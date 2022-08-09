ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Man Utd could line up this season with Mauro Arnautovic, Milinkovic-Savic and Rabiot as fans slam shock transfers

By Kostas Lianos
 2 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED have been enduring a miserable summer transfer window... and fans fear things are about to get a whole lot worse.

A disastrous start in the Premier League was hardly a shock after the club's struggles to rebuild following last season's debacle.

How Manchester United's line-up could look if they were relegated

The Red Devils' campaign kicked off on a poor note as they lost 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford to a chorus of boos from disgruntled supporters.

The Manchester giants had raised hopes after hiring the highly-talented Erik ten Hag following a turbulent stint under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick (not to mention Jose, LVG and David Moyes).

A number of high-profile players who could turn the tide were linked with United after the Dutchman's arrival.

The likes of Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez were all approached but nothing came of it.

So far, Ten Hag has only seen Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia arriving at Old Trafford.

But now Adrien Rabiot is also said to be on his way from Juventus to fill in for record signing Paul Pogba, who left as a free agent.

The club also continues to be linked with Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the Dutch tactician needs another midfielder to replace Nemanja Matic.

Those two may arrive as United legend Cristiano Ronaldo departs, having expressed his desire to play in the Champions League this season.

And the Red Devils' latest solution to replace him appears to be none other than 33-year-old former West Ham and Stoke ace Marko Arnautovic.

United fans are infuriated with the hierarchy's transfer business following the club's worst ever Premier League campaign.

Some feel the club is so doomed that relegation is now on the cards.

One fan tweeted: "There’s never been a club this badly run. In 5 years we’ll be bankrupt and in the Championship."

Manchester United fans are not happy with the club targeting Marko Arnautovic Credit: Getty

Another posted: "[United] are more likely to get relegated than to win another championship under the glazers.

A third commented: "Replacing “Toxic” players with more toxic players ffs…#mufc going to championship soon."

This supporter said: "Arnautovic & Rabiot are the signings I expect #mufc to make. Out of nowhere, looking desperate, & cheap. They could work tho, but this club is ran by clowns. Absolutely s******w."

That one added: "Marko Arnautovic to #MUFC better be some kind of joke."

Manchester United look set to sign Adrien Rabiot to boost their midfield Credit: Getty

Finally, this fan stated: "Wtf is going? Rabiot? The club might actually be finished."

While it might be too early to condemn the Reds to the Championship, SunSport had a look at how United might line up if they headed back to England's second tier for the first time since the early 1970s.

Rabaiot, Arnautovic and Milinkovic-Savic are all there... but a certain No7 appears to be long gone.

#Red Devils#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Lvg#Old Trafford#Juventus#Dutch#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
