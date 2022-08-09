ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, CA

Letter: Cars not yielding to pedestrians in Creston Road crosswalks

By Letter To The Editor
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EWpQ_0hAK5A3g00

– My wife and I have lived just north of Creston Rd. here in Paso for 25 years. Now in our 70s, we try to walk most mornings.

This morning, the 8th of August, we walked as we usually do east on Creston to Bolen, where Wayside Liquor sits and there is a crosswalk. We have waited in that crosswalk for as many as 20 cars to pass before someone obeys the law and waits for us to cross.

Today, as we started to cross, as there was no traffic coming in either direction, and we were four to six feet into the crosswalk, a car exiting from Bolen onto Creston sped into the intersection passing maybe six feet in front of us at a high rate of speed.

I yelled at them (I don’t hold my temper as well as I once did.) When we were on our return route, waiting at that same crosswalk on the Bolen side, I counted four cars passing coming from the east as we stood 4 to 6 feet into the crosswalk. (There were no cars coming from the westside.) The third of those four cars was a Paso Robles police car. None of the four cars even hesitated.

Two thoughts: one, it is illegal to deny the right-of-way to a pedestrian who is in a crosswalk; two, school is about to begin here in Paso and that crosswalk at Creston and Bolen will soon be full of children each morning, and again that afternoon.

Dennis Judd

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
August, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Traffic
City
Creston, CA
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit

Originally Published By: County of Santa Barbara Webpage:. ” Vandenberg Village, Calif. – A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 PM, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver crashes into fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande

A driver crashed into a fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande Sunday night, sending water gushing into the air, onto the street and even inside a restaurant. Shortly before 11 p.m. a caller reported a crash near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rena Street. The car overturned after hitting the fire hydrant.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Firefighters extinguish structure fire on 18th Street

– On Tuesday at 10:13 a.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a fire at 244 18th Street in Paso Robles. First arriving firefighters found a single-family dwelling with fire showing from the attached garage and impinging on the house. The fire was contained to the garage with minimal smoke damage to the rest of the structure.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 08/01 – 08/07/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 01, 2022. 21:30— Michel...
News Channel 3-12

Police arrest Arroyo Grande man for felony warrants, narcotics, false identity, stolen property, and more

Police pulled over an Arroyo Grande man while he was biking, soon discovered his three felony warrants and arrested him for narcotics and stolen property, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The post Police arrest Arroyo Grande man for felony warrants, narcotics, false identity, stolen property, and more appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
New Times

Paso basin continues decline as officials seek real-time well monitoring

The Paso Robles Groundwater Basin lost another 81,800 acre feet (AF) of water storage this spring compared to last spring—the fourth consecutive recorded decline in aquifer levels since 2020 and a continued sign of drought and overpumping, according to SLO County Groundwater Sustainability Director Blaine Reely. "We're pumping more...
PASO ROBLES, CA
crimevoice.com

Trio sought in alleged grand theft at Cambria business

Originally published as a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 7-22-22, Deputies responded to a report of grand theft which had occurred at business in Cambria which has requested to remain anonymous. The victim reported a man entered the business with two women. While the man...
CAMBRIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy