Looking for a wedding guest dress? These are our favourite picks from Oasis’s edit

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
 2 days ago

Wedding season is well and truly here, and whether you have one, two or half a dozen to attend this year, knowing what to wear – and finding the budget for it – is never an easy mission.

Unlike your regular party, all weddings are different. You could be basking in the heat of a beach wedding one weekend and in need of a more formal frock for a church the next.

And that’s not to mention the unwritten rules of not wearing white, not matching the bridesmaids and, going by most weddings we’ve been to, not flashing the grandparents with any micro- mini skirts either.

Luckily, high street retailer Oasis has stepped up to the plate, dropping an updated range of incredibly chic dresses . Plus, it has added them straight to the site-wide sale.

From polka dot halter necks to minis, midis and maxis, there’s a whole host to choose from, and they’re sure to hold a spot in your wardrobe well past the nuptials too. Keep reading below to see our edit of what we’ll be buying.

Plus size premium lace V neck skater dress: Was £199, now £159.20, Oasisfashion.com

In vibrant green, this lace skater dress is sure to jazz up and inject elegance into your wardrobe. It falls just about knee height with long sleeves and a tapered waist, forming a gorgeous silhouette. The dress can be worn for a whole host of occasions, from garden gatherings to winter weddings – so long as you wear a coat.

Floral one shoulder cut out satin dress: Was £99, now £79.20, Oasisfashion.com

This is certainly one for those who are more fashion-forward – there’s a lot going on in this gown. One-shouldered with a thigh-high split and cut-out waist, it’s subtly sexy, while the floral pattern gives it a sophisticated touch. Paired with gold strappy sandals and red, blue or pink accessories, you can really pull out the print in this one to make it quite the showstopper.

Strappy back satin slip dress: Was £59, now £47.20, Oasisfashion.com

Simple and sleek, as long as the bridesmaids aren’t also in purple, this one’s a bit of a failsafe favourite. The bold colour does most of the talking, but there are subtle design elements that make it anything but basic. Double shoulder straps, a cut-out back and the satin sheen make it wedding-guest worthy, and it’s sure to see you through many a date night, garden party and holiday too.

Dark floral bandeau bow midi dress: Was £99, now £79.20, Oasisfashion.com

Although it’s a floral frock, this dress works all year round thanks to the darker colour scheme and flattering fit. So, whether heading to a Valentine-themed February do, a sweaty summer gathering or a winter wedding (just please add a coat and tights), it’s a great all-rounder to wear time and time again. Opt for black or red shoes and accessories, and you’ll be on to a winner.

Plus size lace floral tiered midi dress: Was £169, now £85, Oasisfashion.com

This tiered dress gives us serious boho chic crossed with floral and feminine vibes, and it’s undoubtedly sweet for summer weddings. With a light pastel colour palette, it’s sure to work with any skin tone, while the crotchet vest adds interesting detail to make it stand out from the crowd. This dress is modest in cut with long sleeves, a high round neck and maxi length, so it is sure to work for any venue.

Abstract shimmer jersey tie back cami dress: Was £59, now £47.20, Oasisfashion.com

Slightly funky, this bold number is classic in cut yet more daring in design. Its blue base with the pink, orange and cream cloud pattern is not one we’ve seen before, which should give you good odds that you won’t be matching the bridesmaid dresses. Plus, that means it can be paired with a fantastic range of coloured shoes and accessories. While it may look like a plain shift dress from the front, the back tells a different story with an intricate cut-out design that adds to its uniqueness.

Looking for more sustainable fashion? Check out our favourite picks from the People Tree x V&A collection

The Independent

