ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Forgotten railway station toilets reopened to ‘alleviate pressure’

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mXUZ_0hAK3ygE00

Forgotten railway station toilets last used three decades ago have been renovated and reopened.

Network Rail said the men’s toilets on platforms 10 and 12 at Bristol Temple Meads were last used in the early 1990s before being sealed during building work.

They were rediscovered in 2019 while improvements to the station were being carried out.

We’re happy that we can offer these expanded and improved facilities for our passengers

Andy Philips, station manager

A complex restoration was required to bring them back to public use due to their dilapidated condition and Bristol Temple Meads’ status as a Grade I-listed building.

The toilets have been converted into a facility for women.

Andy Philips, who manages the station for Network Rail, said: “We’re pleased that passengers at Bristol Temple Meads will now be able to access these new facilities, which will alleviate pressure on the existing female toilets in the station subway, which can get busy at peak times.

“With more improvements on the way for Bristol’s iconic station in the future, we’re happy that we can offer these expanded and improved facilities for our passengers.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Arriva North West offer leaves striking drivers no choice - union

A bus firm's latest offer to drivers taking industrial action over pay gave them "no choice but to strike", a union has said. GMB and Unite members have been on strike at Arriva North West since walking out in July, which has impacted services across North-West England. GMB regional organiser...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave

A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Escaped giant tortoise halts Cambridge to Norwich trains

A giant tortoise brought trains to a halt when it was found on a railway track. The injured animal was spotted near Harling Road, north east of Thetford, Norfolk, on the Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. Greater Anglia said three services were affected by the tortoise's presence. Swallow Aquatics...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Toilets#Railway#Public Use#Subway#Bristol Temple Meads
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave

The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Can I get a refund if my train is cancelled due to the rail strikes?

The next two weeks are blighted by train disruption, amid four strike days, cuts to one operator’s schedule and expected disruption from the extreme heat.The first industrial action date is Saturday 13 August, with train drivers from the Aslef union walking out for 24 hours. This is followed by Avanti West Coast making cuts to their schedule from 14 August to at least 11 September.Then next week sees two mass walk outs by members of the RMT Union (18 and 20 August); as well as a planned strike by RMT Union members who work for the London Underground on...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Independent

Train strikes: All the rail walkout dates happening this summer

The summer of travel discontent continues, with train strikes this week and more planned for August aimed at causing maximum disruption.The industrial action involves different unions on different dates, meaning different lines and networks are affected.Here’s every train and Tube staff walkout we know about so far.Saturday 30 JulyWho is striking?Train drivers belonging to the Aslef union, who work for Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern or West Midlands Trains.Schedules from the train operators who are involved are likely to be severely disrupted. But because Network Rail signallers will not be striking, other...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Harrogate: Plans for 17-room aparthotel submitted

Plans to build an aparthotel in a prominent Harrogate shopping street have been submitted to the council. The 17-room development is earmarked above the former Next and the Harrogate Discount Store on James Street. Building owners Countrylarge said its proposal would benefit the local economy by "breathing new life" into...
ECONOMY
BBC

Cruise ship in Moray Firth medical emergency

A lifeboat had to be launched after a passenger took unwell on a cruise ship in the Moray Firth. The liner had left Invergordon in the Highlands and was bound for Edinburgh when the alarm was raised on Tuesday evening. RNLI Invergordon lifeboat was sent out to the cruise ship...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Swanage Railway suspends heritage steam trains after fire

A heritage railway has suspended its steam services after a spark from one of its trains ignited a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze at a railway embankment between Harman's Cross and Corfe Castle in Dorset on Saturday. The fire spread to adjoining fields before being brought under control.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Leeds Festival: Village shut to through traffic over rat run fear

An entire village is to be closed to traffic during the Leeds Festival to stop revellers using it as a "rat run". For the second year running, Aberford will be shut to through traffic attempting to get to the 25-28 August event at Bramham Park. Festival organisers are also bringing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Manchester passengers brace for a weekend of disruption amid Avanti train cancellations

Manchester is bracing itself for a weekend of travel chaos as one firm to be affected by a strike has cancelled services and slashed its timetable.Avanti West Coast will not have any of its trains in service on Saturday 13 August, due to train drivers’ industrial action, and will operate a reduced timetable on Sunday “until further notice”.It has advised its customers not to travel during what it said would be a “weekend of misery”.Services between London Euston and Manchester are expected to be the worst affected by the reduced timetable, with trains whittled down from three per hour to...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

London commuter numbers rising but staff embracing hybrid working, O2 data shows

Commuter numbers into the City of London have nearly doubled since last year and the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in England, according to new data from mobile operator O2.The network said the data – which it gathered based on connections to O2 mobile masts in major commuter, hospitality and retail hubs – had found that peak commuter volumes in the City had risen by 96% compared to July last year, when Covid rules were relaxed, but were still 27% down on pre-pandemic levels.According to the figures, commuters are also settling into new weekly routines, with Wednesdays and Thursdays now the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Enterprise rail link between Belfast and Dublin marks 75 years

It is 75 years since the start of the express rail link between Belfast and Dublin known as the Enterprise service. It began in August 1947 to try to compete with the improving road network and the prospect of an air link between the two cities. There have been many...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Lowestoft £24.9m regeneration project gets government approval

Five parts of Lowestoft are to be revamped after the government rubber-stamped a £24.9m grant. The town was chosen among 100 in the UK to benefit from the £3.6bn Towns Fund. The areas due to be redeveloped are listed under the Station Quarter, Cultural Quarter, Historic Quarter, the Seafront Vision and the Port Gateway.
POLITICS
BBC

Ripon leisure centre sinkhole work 'to cost £3.5m'

Remedial work on an underground void found beneath a leisure centre is set to cost £3.5m and delay a refurbishment project even further. Ripon leisure centre's new pool opened this year but plans for a larger gym and studios were delayed by the void found under the older part of the site.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Amsterdam's Schiphol compensating air travelers hit by chaos

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport has launched a compensation program for travelers who missed their flights because of lengthy delays that have plagued the busy European hub for months.Schiphol's announcement Thursday night heads off a possible mass claim for compensation by passengers who saw their holiday plans evaporate amid hourslong queues for security screening.The Dutch airport was one of several across Europe, including London's Heathrow, that was plunged into chaos by staff shortages and soaring demand as air travel rebounded strongly from two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Airlines and airports slashed jobs during the pandemic, making it difficult to quickly ramp...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy