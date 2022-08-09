Read full article on original website
Kerrang
Jamie Campbell Bower unveils sinister, Western-esque single I Am
It’s here! After announcing it on a recent episode of Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Campbell Bower has just unveiled his latest solo single, I Am. And it’s hugely different from the work he did in his previous punk band COUNTERFEIT., taking on a brilliantly sinister Western vibe to perfectly match his dark vocals and lyrics: ‘I’m an angel I’m the devil and I’m coming inside.’
Kerrang
My Chemical Romance announce show with 100 gecs
Their long-awaited U.S. comeback tour is just over a week away now, and My Chemical Romance are still adding new dates to the run. The reunited legends – who hit the UK and Europe in spectacular fashion earlier in the year – have just added a new show, with support from hyperpop duo 100 gecs.
Kerrang
See Green Day play with 10-year-old fan at hometown show
It’s a regular occurrence for Green Day to bring fans onstage to play guitar and cover Operation Ivy’s Knowledge with the band – but at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival on August 6, the lucky chosen gig-goer was only 10 years old!. According to the San...
Kerrang
Fit For A King announce new album, The Hell We Create
Following the release of their June single Reaper, Fit For A King have just announced details of a brand-new album, The Hell We Create. Due out on October 28 via Solid State, the record is, according to vocalist Ryan Kirby, “by far the deepest and most personal” album they’ve ever made. “It is a reflection of the events that happened throughout the pandemic,” the singer says. “In short, my wife and I adopted children and had to homeschool them. She almost died from a stroke.”
Kerrang
Kid Bookie drops Let It Ring from new EP, Mass Hysteria
Kid Bookie is back again! Following June single Game (featuring the one and only Corey Taylor), the London artist has just shared another new track: Let It Ring. Both songs are taken from his just-announced Mass Hysteria EP, which is due out on October 7 via Marshall Records. He calls the upcoming release “a piece of my heart captured within the sonic pallet I like to paint with. Loud, concentrated but with my spin, Bookie’s spin, a nod to sounds I love and will continue to keep on evolving with.”
Kerrang
Jamie Lenman returns with anthemic new single Talk Hard
Ahead of his appearance at ArcTanGent next weekend, Jamie Lenman has returned with a brand-new single, Talk Hard. Says the singer-songwriter of his new, anthemic banger: “I’ve been trying for a long time to do something a bit more melodic, and Talk Hard is the first flowering of that. People tell me they can hear Weezer in there which is great as they’ve always been heroes of mine, particularly the first two albums.
Kerrang
Rage Against The Machine cancel UK / European tour including Reading & Leeds
Following Måneskin’s cancellation earlier in the week, this month’s Reading & Leeds has sadly just been hit by another drop-out: headliners Rage Against The Machine. Unfortunately, a statement from the reunited Los Angeles legends states that vocalist Zack de la Rocha has been advised per medical guidance that the band’s upcoming tour dates “cannot proceed”, and that he must “return home for rest and rehabilitation”.
Kerrang
Spielbergs: “If I have a very dark feeling, I want to make a bright melody and then a lot of noise on top of that”
“We got fucking busy,” Spielbergs drummer Christian Løvhaug says, his laughter echoed by frontman Mads Baklien in a separate Zoom window. The sticksman is reflecting on the band’s almost accidental success and the havoc it wreaked on three men who had families, jobs, and commitments back home in Oslo – all things that tend to take a hammering when musicians discover that people actually care about their music.
Kerrang
Vended: “We didn’t get our parents’ musical talent. We found that on our own”
This week, we welcome brilliant young metal stars Vended to the cover of Kerrang! for the first time, to discuss their journey so far, their love for all things heavy, and much more. And the band are only too happy to also chat about the fact that, as we all...
Kerrang
Watch Ice Nine Kills’ spectacular, Psycho-inspired video for The Shower Scene
As they gear up to hit stadiums with Metallica (!) this week, Ice Nine Kills are getting the party started with a spectacular new video for The Shower Scene. In honour of Psycho, obvs, frontman Spencer Charnas explains of the new nine-minute epic: “While paying tribute to perhaps the most influential horror film of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, we simultaneously continue the INK Horrorwood Saga we began exactly a year ago to the day.
How Neil Patrick Harris Became a Magician and Came to Run 1 of the Most Exclusive Magic Clubs in the World
Neil Patrick Harris is a talented magician and became the president of one of the most exclusive clubs in Los Angeles
Madonna And Nile Rodgers Throw Roller Disco Ahead Of ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’
For Madonna’s forthcoming compilation album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, the pop culture icon and Grammy-winning singer joined beloved musician Nile Rodgers for a roller disco-themed celebration. The colorful event took place at DiscOasis in New York City’s Central Park ahead of the album’s release set for August 19th. Special guest attendees included actress Ariana Debose, fashion designer Christian Siriano, and Madonna’s children.More from VIBE.comBeyoncé Drops "Break My Soul" Remix EPDonald Trump Mar-A-Lago Home Raided, Twitter ReactsTyler Perry To Preview New Film At Martha's Vineyard African American Film Fest The Roots’ Questlove spun Madonna’s biggest hits all night while guests danced and skated under the...
Kerrang
New Years Day unleash new single, Hurts Like Hell
New Years Day have just unleashed a brand-new single, Hurts Like Hell. Says vocalist Ash Costello of the meaning behind the California gothic metallers’ latest track: “Hurts Like Hell might seem like a song about a relationship on the surface; in a way, it is, I suppose. As I struggled to navigate how to continue to pursue my passion during the pandemic, I realised that chaos is where I thrive. I will stare down any obstacle, even if I look like a crazy person to subject myself to it.
Kerrang
Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds on collabs, connection and conservatives
Enter Shikari are back! Not only have they returned in typically triumphant fashion with their first new music since 2020’s brilliant Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible album, but they’ve made it a collaboration with one of the coolest young bands in the scene, WARGASM. Here, frontman...
Kerrang
Listen: Pale Waves have covered Teenage Dirtbag
To celebrate the release of their ace new 4/5-rated album Unwanted, Pale Waves have taken part in Apple Music’s Antidote Editions. The new Apple Music series – which launched last month with fellow Kerrang! cover star beabadoobee – celebrates ‘the best in the UK alternative scene’, with those who participate asked to perform their own material plus chosen covers.
Kerrang
Confirmed: The 1975 to replace Rage Against The Machine at Reading & Leeds 2022
Following Rage Against The Machine’s cancellation yesterday, Reading & Leeds have swooped in quick to find a new headliner for the August festival… and that new headliner is alt. stars The 1975. The quartet will top the bill – alongside fellow co-headliner Halsey – at Leeds on Friday...
