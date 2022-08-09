ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

localsyr.com

UPDATE: 79-year-old Scriba man accused of killing neighbor

(UPDATE 8/11/2022 10:15 p.m.) — According to Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired on Thursday, August 11 around 4:48 p.m. in the area of 812 Middle Road in the Town of Scriba. Deputies say a 79-year-old man, Donald Coon shot and killed his 64-year-old neighbor and has...
SCRIBA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police

A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
DURHAM, NY
KTLA

Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni

Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
SAINT PAUL, MN
98.1 The Hawk

Cortland Men Flee Tractor Supply Theft, Found With Drugs

Two City of Cortland men are facing felony counts following an investigation into a complaint abut a man stealing from Tractor Supply on Route 13 then taking off in a vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the business in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 7 when Tractor Supply staff said they saw a man steal something then drive off.
CORTLAND, NY
The Drive

GM Shuts Down Orion Plant Thursday After Man Killed in Early Morning Fight

Pre-production for the all-new 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV is underway. Chevrolet Bolt EV engineers are working alongside GM’s Orion Township, Mich. assembly plant workers to finalize testing of plant tools and processes in preparation for the for start of retail production at the end of this year. “We’re at another critical and important point in the development of the Bolt EV,” said Josh Tavel, Bolt EV Chief Engineer. “We’ve moved from working in math and building cars by hand to building Bolt EV’s on the line. We’re now testing the tooling used in the plant so that we deliver high quality 200-plus mile EV that our customers are eagerly anticipating.”.Police say one man is in custody and another man is dead after an early morning fight.
PONTIAC, MI
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
cortlandvoice.com

Men facing drug charges following traffic stop

Two City of Cortland men are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Michael T. Rogers, 54, and Anthony J. Sigler, 29, were the occupants of a vehicle that was part of the traffic stop. According to the report, Rogers and Sigler were found to be in possession of a “substantial amount of heroin and methamphetamine” in the vehicle, which were packaged for sale.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.

