UPDATE: 79-year-old Scriba man accused of killing neighbor
(UPDATE 8/11/2022 10:15 p.m.) — According to Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired on Thursday, August 11 around 4:48 p.m. in the area of 812 Middle Road in the Town of Scriba. Deputies say a 79-year-old man, Donald Coon shot and killed his 64-year-old neighbor and has...
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police
A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
Closing Statements from Alleged Trooper Shooter Trial
The court awaits a verdict from the jury in the trial of a Colesville man who allegedly shot New York State Trooper Rebecca Seager.
24 hours after off-duty officers were told they can’t bring guns to Fair, State clarifies they can
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State will allow off-duty police officers to carry weapons at the State Fair, as they always were, just 24 hours after they were told they’d no longer be allowed to enter with their guns. A spokesperson for the New York State Fair confirmed the clarification to NewsChannel 9, several […]
Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni
Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
Amish man hospitalized after car-buggy crash, troopers say
Le Ray, N.Y. — An Amish man was hospitalized Monday after a minivan hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind in Jefferson County Monday, troopers said. Joe Swartzentruber, 29, of Evans Mills, was in the buggy heading north on State Route 37 in Le Ray at about 2:32 p.m., according to a news release from the State Police.
State bans off-duty police officers from carrying guns at New York State Fair
Off-duty police officers will no longer be allowed to carry their weapons while attending the New York State Fair
St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
New details emerge in weekend shooting of woman traveling in car in DeWitt
DeWitt, N.Y. — DeWitt police Monday released details of a shooting that left a car passenger with wounds in both legs Saturday night. Police said the 27-year-old woman told them she was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling north on Thompson Road near Interstate 690 when a vehicle in front stopped in the road.
Cortland Men Flee Tractor Supply Theft, Found With Drugs
Two City of Cortland men are facing felony counts following an investigation into a complaint abut a man stealing from Tractor Supply on Route 13 then taking off in a vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the business in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 7 when Tractor Supply staff said they saw a man steal something then drive off.
Ballston man accused of beating 1-year-old child
A Ballston man has been jailed after he allegedly beat a one-year-old child.
Motorcyclist dies after serious crash in Champion
A Warren man has died following a crash in Champion on Monday.
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
GM Shuts Down Orion Plant Thursday After Man Killed in Early Morning Fight
Pre-production for the all-new 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV is underway. Chevrolet Bolt EV engineers are working alongside GM’s Orion Township, Mich. assembly plant workers to finalize testing of plant tools and processes in preparation for the for start of retail production at the end of this year. “We’re at another critical and important point in the development of the Bolt EV,” said Josh Tavel, Bolt EV Chief Engineer. “We’ve moved from working in math and building cars by hand to building Bolt EV’s on the line. We’re now testing the tooling used in the plant so that we deliver high quality 200-plus mile EV that our customers are eagerly anticipating.”.Police say one man is in custody and another man is dead after an early morning fight.
Alleged Trooper Shooter Trial update
Jason Johnson is accused of shooting and wounding New York State Trooper Becky Seager in June 2021, while his father David is accused of cleaning up evidence weeks after the shooting.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
Men facing drug charges following traffic stop
Two City of Cortland men are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Michael T. Rogers, 54, and Anthony J. Sigler, 29, were the occupants of a vehicle that was part of the traffic stop. According to the report, Rogers and Sigler were found to be in possession of a “substantial amount of heroin and methamphetamine” in the vehicle, which were packaged for sale.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
West Springfield man found not guilty in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident. The repainting of the lines is in a different area than where the fatal crash occurred, but the goal is to prevent crashes, slow down traffic, and make sure people see where the lines are. Updated: 4...
