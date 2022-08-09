The Franklin Police are currently investigating several B&E's that occurred in the northern area of town. Bellingham and Medway Police are also investigating several breaks under similar circumstances. We have established a timeline between Saturday, August 6th at 9:00 AM and Sunday, August 7th at 8:00 AM. The vehicles in question are a white Ford Edge and a dark colored SUV; possibly a Jeep Cherokee. The operator is believed to be a male wearing a white shirt that would walk from his vehicle after parking a far distance from the target homes.

FRANKLIN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO