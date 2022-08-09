ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

New Chelsea star will bring high standards to Stamford Bridge following Premier League success

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has vowed to bring his high standards to the club after winning various accolades at Manchester City in his seven years at the northwest outfit. Sterling won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and five Carabao Cup titles in his time under Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini, although that elusive Champions League title remains a sticking point in his impressive trophy cabinet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Fulham#Sky Sports
BBC

Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Raheem Sterling 'optimistic' for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur

Raheem Sterling has made an honest admission regarding Chelsea’s upcoming clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The 27-year-old arrived from Premier League champions Manchester City at the start of the transfer window, becoming the first signing of the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital era at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE

