Raheem Sterling on reasons for leaving Man City and joining Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's influence and his best role
Raheem Sterling has extensively outlined why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea in a £47.5 million transfer this summer. Sterling, 27, arrived from Man City in June following a £47.5 million agreement, which saw him sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He has already made his...
Team News: Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Erling Haaland got on the score sheet, and will be confident of adding to his tally against a newly promoted side in Bournemouth when the Cherries come the Etihad on Saturday lunch time.
Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
‘I’m Sure Tielemans Would Be Interested in a Move to Liverpool’ - Pundit Tips Liverpool to Make a Move for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans
Liverpool's midfield options are running short already at the start of the new Premier League campaign, with injuries to Thiago, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has tipped Liverpool to move for Leicester's Youri Tielemans.
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
Exclusive | ‘No Excuses’ - Louis Saha on Erik Ten Hag’s Future at Manchester United
Former Manchester United player Louis Saha has given his thoughts on if Erik ten Hag will be given an ample amount of time at Old Trafford.Divider(Variant 1)
Yardbarker
New Chelsea star will bring high standards to Stamford Bridge following Premier League success
Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has vowed to bring his high standards to the club after winning various accolades at Manchester City in his seven years at the northwest outfit. Sterling won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and five Carabao Cup titles in his time under Pep Guardiola and Manuel Pellegrini, although that elusive Champions League title remains a sticking point in his impressive trophy cabinet.
William Gallas Believes Manchester City Will Come Out On Top In The Title Race
Former Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back William Gallas has had his say on the Premier League title race after the opening round of fixtures saw Liverpool and Manchester United drop points out of the 'big six' sides.
Manchester United Vs Brentford Key Match-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo and David Raya
Manchester United may use their only fit striker to target Brentford's modern goalkeeper.
BBC
Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford
Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd offered Morata; Arsenal hold Tonali talks
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Alvaro Morata, Ismaila Sarr, Bernardo Silva, Memphis Depay, Sandro Tonali and more.
Paul Scholes predicts surprise winner of Premier League title race
Despite believing Manchester City to be the ‘favourites’, former England midfielder Paul Scholes has backed Liverpool to win the Premier League this season. Pep Guardiola’s men began their season with a 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, whilst Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw with newly promoted side Fulham the day before.
Raheem Sterling 'optimistic' for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur
Raheem Sterling has made an honest admission regarding Chelsea’s upcoming clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The 27-year-old arrived from Premier League champions Manchester City at the start of the transfer window, becoming the first signing of the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital era at Stamford Bridge.
Should Erik ten Hag play this Manchester United player in midfield against Brentford?
Manchester United’s 2022/23 season got off to an underwhelming start, and now they must bounce back to get their season up and running. Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture in what was a grim and uninspiring performance in many ways.
William Gallas claims Liverpool WON'T finish in the top four this season after losing Sadio Mane
Liverpool won't finish in the top four this season, according to former Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham defender William Gallas. Liverpool finished just a point behind Premier League champions Manchester City last season and have secured a top-four finish in each of the last six seasons under Jurgen Klopp. But the...
Yardbarker
Jose Mourinho deals old side Tottenham by blocking transfer attempt for Roma star
Jose Mourinho has dealt his former Tottenham side a huge blow in the transfer market after the Portuguese hero blocked Daniel Levy’s attempt to sign Nicolo Zaniola, who is one of his more coveted stars. That’s according to Corriere dello Sport (as relayed by the Daily Mail ), who...
Video of Jose Mourinho's Man United 'out-pepping' Pep's Man City goes viral
A video of Jose Mourinho's Manchester United 'out-pepping' Pep Guardiola's Manchester City has gone viral. Twitter user @Iconic_Mourinho has shared a stunning clip of Mourinho's then-Man United team in full flow in the Manchester derby back in 2018. The footage is from the 2017/18 fixture at the Etihad, where Man...
'You've Seen It Numerous Times' - Liverpool's James Milner On Jurgen Klopp's Welcoming Dressing Room
Liverpool's versatile powerhouse James Milner has opened up on how much of a welcoming place Jurgen Klopp's dressing room is when it comes to new arrivals at the club.
Inter and Juve put faith in returning stars but youthful Milan feel upbeat
Lukaku and Pogba moves have roused interest but Stefano Pioli’s well-drilled squad are confident of retaining their title
Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend
Brentford’s identity v Man Utd’s muddle, Kanté could be key for Chelsea and Tielemans can send Arsenal a timely message
