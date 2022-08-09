ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otter Tail County, MN

lakesarearadio.net

Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found

FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
DL-Online

Two injured in crash near Wadena

Two Wadena women were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday west of Wadena in Otter Tail County. Angela Renee Paavola, 51, of Wadena was taken to Tri-County hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. She was southbound on Otter Tail County Highway 29 in a 2013...
WADENA, MN
DL-Online

Crime and fire report: Overdose reported in Detroit Lakes; White Earth police officer seizes marijuana plant

7:58 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a purse was stolen from a residence. The incident is under investigation. 10:15 a.m., near Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, prescription drugs were reported missing. The case is under investigation. 10:38 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:50 p.m., near...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two-year-old is injured in crash in Douglas County

(La Grand Township, MN)--One person was reportedly injured following a crash on westbound I-94 in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Monday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Amber Swenson, 31, of Fargo, was travelling westbound on I-94 when the Malibu crossed the lanes of traffic hitting the median cables, causing the Malibu to roll over the cables coming to rest on the eastbound I-94 shoulder. Authorities say a two-year-old male passenger was taken to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
County
Otter Tail County, MN
City
Wadena, MN
Otter Tail County, MN
Accidents
City
Tyler, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Otter Tail County, MN
Crime & Safety
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Pickup on fire, traffic backed up on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up during rush hour on Monday, as troopers responded to a pickup on fire on I-94 W, 3 miles outside Moorhead around 5:30 PM. Our crew on the scene reported people running to help as heavy black smoke could be seen from the sky. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The lanes were eventually cleared, and the vehicle was towed away.
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Suspect wanted in Saturday shooting in Fargo arrested

FARGO (KFGO) – A man police say was wanted in the August 6 shooting of a man in Fargo was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Braden Poitra, 21, with no permanent address, was taken into custody without incident in Dilworth. Poitra was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant issued through the...
kvrr.com

Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Missing girl from Alexandria found safe

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Alexandria police say a missing 15-year-old girl has been located safely, after she was last seen on Tuesday getting into an unknown pickup truck.The police thanked the community for its assistance. "The tips we received from the community were valuable in locating her," officials wrote in an update.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
740thefan.com

No new evidence found in search related to 1996 missing person case

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Investigators have conducted an excavation at a home related to the 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle after receiving information that Nikle’s body may have been buried near the foundation of the home when it was built. Two cadaver dogs from Valley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

City of Fargo gets $1.5 million to raise 12th Avenue North bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A flood-prone bridge in north Fargo will likely be replaced in the coming years. The City of Fargo is receiving $1.5 million to raise the 12th Avenue North bridge. The bridge goes over the Red River connecting 15th Avenue North in Moorhead. The plan...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo PD reviews officer accountability & complaint procedure to advisory board

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the North Dakota BCI continues to investigate a few different officer-involved shootings in the Fargo area, over the last couple months, tonight, Fargo police held their usual Police Advisory and Oversight board meeting. Police explained to the board the high standard to which their officers are held, as well as how incidents are viewed by the department.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Three weekend shootings leave lasting impact on the community

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Three shootings over the weekend in Fargo have people more aware when they’re downtown. A bouncer says police did a good job with containment and a business owner is taking security measures more seriously for the future. “When you hear stuff, like it’s really...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, Fargo Police awarded a Letter of Recognition to Travis Roerich, an Asset Protection Manager for Walmart in Fargo. On June 14, Travis contacted FPD when he observed four individuals making suspicious transactions that, based on his experience, appeared consistent with credit card fraud. When officers arrived, they found the suspects in a vehicle containing items—including credit cards—which had been stolen from a local business the night before.

