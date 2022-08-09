Read full article on original website
Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine
A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham and...
BBC
Weather: Disabled Llandysul man struggles with no water
"When it gets very hot, I have trouble breathing, so I try to drink a lot more water." Paul Allen is in a wheelchair, has diabetes, the lung condition COPD and has had three heart attacks. However, Mr Allen has been struggling in the heat with no water or low...
BBC
Heatwave: River Wensum stops flowing under Norfolk mill
The owner of a mill has said he never thought he would see a river completely dry up. Paul Seaman, of Bintree Mill, Dereham, Norfolk, said it was the first time in his lifetime that the River Wensum was not running under his building. "I feel like I've lost something,"...
BBC
Heatwave: Hampshire crews tackle 800-tonne straw fire at farm
An 800-tonne pile of straw caught alight on a Hampshire farm amid extreme temperatures. Firefighters from across the county were called to tackle the blaze in Overton at about 18:30 BST on Thursday. Crews worked alongside the farmer to plough the surrounding grassland, creating a firebreak. Flames spread to the...
Major incident declared and public told to cancel barbecues as wildfires tear across southeast England
Firefighters battled a series of fierce “weather-related” wildfires across southeast England on Sunday, prompting the declaration of a major incident in Surrey.Both Surrey Fire and Rescue (SFR) and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) issued pleas to the public to cancel any barbecue plans in a bid to prevent further outbreaks.Please help us prevent further fires by cancelling all planned BBQs, removing rubbish especially glass from grassland & disposing cigarettes correctly. Our firefighters & control officers are doing a fantastic job in challenging conditions. Your co-operation will help us greatly. pic.twitter.com/0svNolGyba— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 24, 2022Firefighters were called...
Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half
A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies
Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
BBC
Extra firefighters as Londoners told not to have barbecues
Extra firefighters will be available ahead of another stretch of hot weather, London Fire Brigade says. Amber weather warnings have been issued with temperatures expected to hit 37C. Up to 12 extra staff will be drafted in to its control room to deal with an increased volume of calls, according...
Firefighters ‘won’t be able to answer all calls’ as deadly heatwaves push services to ‘crisis point’
Firefighters have warned they will not be able to attend all call-outs as the second deadly heatwave in weeks stretches services already at “crisis point”. Senior staff from crews around the country told The Independent that unprecedented demand and a lack of resources meant crews are not properly equipped to respond to the scale of heat-related incidents caused by the climate crisis.They also raised concerns that drought conditions could hamper their abilities to tackle wildfires if lakes and ponds can no longer be used to access water.A four-day extreme heat warning has been issued by the Met Office, as...
BBC
West Mercia Police chief constable rescues 'panting' dog from hot car
A chief constable rescued a dog she saw "panting and suffering" in a car as she stopped at a supermarket on her way home from work. Pippa Mills said she discovered an elderly springer spaniel in the car outside a supermarket on Tuesday. A window was slightly open, but fortunately...
Firefighters battling ‘unprecedented’ increase in grass fires in ‘tinderbox’ UK
London firefighters have seen an “unprecedented” rise in grass, rubbish and open land fires even before a four-day heatwave hit the capital. Firefighters tackled 340 such blazes in the first week of August, more than eight times as many as the 42 in the same week last year.The new data was published at the beginning of a four-day warning of extreme heat across southern England and east Wales. London Fire Brigade warned “tinderbox” conditions meant there was an exceptional risk of fire across London during the heatwave, while the Met Office has said it will raise its fire severity...
BBC
Wildfire callouts continue across Cornwall
Cornwall's Fire Service has had another busy day dealing with outdoor fires as the hot weather continues. Nine fire units were sent to a wildfire that reignited at St Hilary, Penzance, on Wednesday afternoon. About 250 square metres (2,690 sq ft) of gorse, woodland and thick grass was alight. Five...
BBC
UK heatwave: Carrot lollies keep animals cool in Warwickshire
Carrot lollipops, ice blocks and mud baths are being used at a Warwickshire attraction to keep their animals cool during the heatwave. Temperatures are set to reach 35C (95F) in the UK over the next few days. Extra shades and fans have also been brought in to help the animals...
Phys.org
In scorched UK, source of River Thames dries up
At the end of a dusty track in southwest England where the River Thames usually first emerges from the ground, there is currently scant sign of any moisture at all. The driest start to a year in decades has shifted the source of this emblematic English river several miles downstream, leaving scorched earth and the occasional puddle where water once flowed.
BBC
UK heatwave: Staffordshire hot-job working an 'absolute killer'
The UK is in the middle of a heatwave with an amber extreme health warning issues for large parts of England until Sunday. Temperatures across Staffordshire could reach 35C (95F) in some areas over the next few days. So how are people coping who already have to work in hot...
BBC
Vital Somerset bus route saved following campaign
A vital bus route that serves rural villages has been saved following a campaign by local councillors. First West of England had said that the 173 service between Wells and Bath could be scrapped in Autumn. But they have now made a U-turn after a petition that attracted more than...
BBC
Yorkshire Water hosepipe ban to start on 26 August
Yorkshire Water, which supplies five million customers, has announced its first hosepipe ban in 27 years. It said reservoir levels had fallen below 50% for the first time since the drought of 1995 and it would take months of rain for them to recover. Anyone breaking the temporary ban, which...
Heritage railway suspends steam trains after fire caused by locomotive
A heritage railway has suspended its steam trains after a fire caused by a locomotive.The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) announced it was pulling all its steam services, just days after the lifting of a temporary ban imposed due to the hot weather.The visitor attraction had been using diesel locomotives since July due to the fire risks posed by sparks from steam trains in dry conditions.The company’s CEO said the ban was lifted this week after “recent rain,” but has now suspended the service again after a fire on Thursday night.Chris Price, CEO of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, said:...
BBC
Stansted Airport urges passengers not to turn up too early
Bosses at Stansted Airport have urged passengers not to turn up too early for flights amid reports of delays at other airports. Some travellers have arrived up to five hours before their flights causing crowding issues at the airport. However bosses said that arriving three hours before a flight was...
