San Antonio, TX

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Heat Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

It’s not strictly the dollar value. Every contract is big in the NBA. Even the league’s lowest-paid players are bringing in far more than an average person. Still, some contracts justify themselves. Realistically, the most important factor in gauging a player’s contract is their on-court production. Ideally, they should be paid in relation to their place in the league’s pecking order.
Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring

In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
Skip Bayless Hits KD With A Harsh Reality

Skip Bayless has always been very favorable to the likes of Kevin Durant, even if KD wants nothing to do with the Undisputed host. Throughout the years, Bayless has stated that KD is the best player in basketball and that he is, indeed, better than the likes of LeBron James. Of course, these opinions are controversial, but there are very few times in which Bayless has turned on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
NBA players to be grandfathered in with Bill Russell’s No. 6

The NBA is retiring a jersey number league-wide for the first time to honor one of basketball’s most impactful people on and off the court. The league announced on Thursday that it is permanently retiring the late Bill Russell’s No. 6. In addition, all players will wear a commemorative patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys during the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBA executive: Draymond Green has 'always wanted to play for Pistons'

After 10 seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka

LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
The major move Clippers needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason

The Clippers have been able to maintain nearly all of the depth that allowed them to remain competitive last season. They did that by taking full advantage of owner Steve Ballmer’s spending power. Recall that they played last season without Kawhi Leonard and with Paul George only allowed to play in 31 games. And yet […] The post The major move Clippers needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
