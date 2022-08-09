Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
In a recent pro-am basketball game, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put up some gaudy numbers. Kuzma posted a quick video to Instagram to show off his dominance in the offseason game. It didn’t take long for some of Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to take notice. Both Lakers superstar...
Heat Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s not strictly the dollar value. Every contract is big in the NBA. Even the league’s lowest-paid players are bringing in far more than an average person. Still, some contracts justify themselves. Realistically, the most important factor in gauging a player’s contract is their on-court production. Ideally, they should be paid in relation to their place in the league’s pecking order.
Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring
In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Hits KD With A Harsh Reality
Skip Bayless has always been very favorable to the likes of Kevin Durant, even if KD wants nothing to do with the Undisputed host. Throughout the years, Bayless has stated that KD is the best player in basketball and that he is, indeed, better than the likes of LeBron James. Of course, these opinions are controversial, but there are very few times in which Bayless has turned on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
NBC Sports
NBA players to be grandfathered in with Bill Russell’s No. 6
The NBA is retiring a jersey number league-wide for the first time to honor one of basketball’s most impactful people on and off the court. The league announced on Thursday that it is permanently retiring the late Bill Russell’s No. 6. In addition, all players will wear a commemorative patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys during the 2022-23 NBA season.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still world's best player: 'I want to know how he does that'
I can't remember when the "best player in the world" conversation started, but whenever it was, it hasn't stopped. Nobody ever gets tired of it. Especially right now, when there are so many players with legitimate claims to the throne. Everyone's criteria is different. It perhaps speaks to skill preference more than anything.
Yardbarker
NBA executive: Draymond Green has 'always wanted to play for Pistons'
After 10 seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony
The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka
LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
Celtics Reportedly Desired Destination for Kevin Durant
When Kevin Durant first asked out of Brooklyn, his desired landing spots were Phoenix and Miami, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. However, the Suns have since matched the max offer sheet the Pacers gave Deandre Ayton. Due to only being allowed one player on a designated rookie ...
Longhorns Commit Malik Muhammad Debuts as No. 2 Corner in 2023 SI99 Rankings
Sports Illustrated is bullish on the Longhorns latest defensive back commitment
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, And Tony Parker Are The Only Three Players That Have Won More Than 70% Of Their Games While Playing At Least 1000 Games
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the greatest dynasties of all time, winning five championships during the Tim Duncan era. The trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili won four out of five of those championships together, and they are clearly one of the winningest trios of all time.
A King Thing? Knicks Named a Premier Destination for LeBron James
James wanted to be a Laker for life, but another "Decision" could loom if LA doesn't improve.
Wanna Bet? Knicks' Projected Win Total Revealed
The projections from Caesars Sportsbook at least have the Knicks playing more than 82 games next season.
The major move Clippers needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason
The Clippers have been able to maintain nearly all of the depth that allowed them to remain competitive last season. They did that by taking full advantage of owner Steve Ballmer’s spending power. Recall that they played last season without Kawhi Leonard and with Paul George only allowed to play in 31 games. And yet […] The post The major move Clippers needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Houston Hype: 2 Rockets Land on NBA's 'Most Exciting' List
One of the league's most exciting rebuilding projects this season could be taking place right in Houston.
