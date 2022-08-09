Yesterday, officers responded to the intersection of Main and Independence for a report of shots fired. The victim, Keegan Smith, of Kennett, was in the downtown parking lot near Boardman Pavilion when he got into an argument with the suspect, John Jackson Jr., of Memphis, TN. Jackson pulled a revolver from his waistband and fired multiple shots at Smith. None of the shots hit Smith. Jackson ran from the scene, but was apprehended at Middle and Themis by a CGPD officer and an MSHP trooper. Officers also recovered the gun Jackson had used and discovered that it had been stolen in 2021. Jackson was charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance. His cash-only bond was set at $250,000.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO