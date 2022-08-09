Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A horse therapeutic center is expanding its services for children and adults with disabilities. ”We’re just really excited to be able to provide this opportunity.”. The Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville said opening locations in Sikeston and Farmington, Missouri allowed them to serve more clients...
KFVS12
Heartland News at 9 headlines /10
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau historical building completes renovation
Vienna High School is announcing a new way to help improve its students well being. A man from Memphis has been charged in the shooting in Cape Girardeau. U.S. Senate candidate Busch Valentine makes campaign stops in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Trudy Busch Valentine, Democratic nominee for...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating report of stolen motorcycle
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home on Thursday, August 11. According to Paducah police, a woman called and said her 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash
A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
KFVS12
Money Talks 8/10/22
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
kzimksim.com
Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau
Yesterday, officers responded to the intersection of Main and Independence for a report of shots fired. The victim, Keegan Smith, of Kennett, was in the downtown parking lot near Boardman Pavilion when he got into an argument with the suspect, John Jackson Jr., of Memphis, TN. Jackson pulled a revolver from his waistband and fired multiple shots at Smith. None of the shots hit Smith. Jackson ran from the scene, but was apprehended at Middle and Themis by a CGPD officer and an MSHP trooper. Officers also recovered the gun Jackson had used and discovered that it had been stolen in 2021. Jackson was charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance. His cash-only bond was set at $250,000.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man brings back Triceratops skull fragments for Cape Girardeau museum
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Discovery Playhouse Museum in Cape Girardeau has a new addition to its many attractions. From flying to firefighting the museum has it all. Now it has a pre-historic item that kids of all ages will be eager to enjoy. Recently, Director Michael Toeniskoetter...
kfmo.com
Two Injured in Tuesday Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a crash involving two SUV's in Perry county Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show 39 year old Deza R. Rumbold, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving north on Highway 61, at Route M, when an SUV headed east, driven by 32 year old Christopher O. Bird, of Wauconda, Illinois, failed to stop at a stop sign. It pulled into the path of Rumbold's vehicle and the two collided. Rumbold and Bird received moderate injuries. Bird was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Rumbold, and her two passengers, a 10 year old male juvenile and an 8 year old female juvenile, who both received minor injuries, were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device during the wreck. The accident took place a little after 11 o'clock.
KFVS12
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off Wednesday
An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing. Illinois State Police are investigating after it was reported that the Carbondale mayor's wife is dead. Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Charleston...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies say heroic residents 'undoubtedly' saved a man's life in fiery Thursday evening crash
PADUCAH — More details are emerging about a fiery Thursday evening crash in Paducah that prompted numerous residents to attempt to extinguish the flames. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, one driver was uninjured and one is in the hospital in stable condition following the accident.
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State professor, students join effort to control deer population
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University Professor Fidel Atuo and his students are working at night to track and count the deer. They’re hoping to help control the deer population in town. “I think it’s something my students love and will give them the tools to...
KFVS12
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
KFVS12
Heartland residents helped save man’s life by extinguishing truck fire after crash, deputies say
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies say some residents helped save a man’s life after crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a pickup on Thursday evening, August 11. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Freightliner, driven by Ricardo Castanedo of California, was going westbound on Blandville Road when it left the road on the right shoulder for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went into the eastbound lane of travel.
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. dispensary reacts to Nov. ballot initiative on recreational marijuana
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the Show Me State in November. “We’re super excited. We’re absolutely thrilled,” Sara Gunther-Jackson, general manager for Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, said. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced on Tuesday, August 9...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State students to move-in on campus soon
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University students will soon be returning to campus. Beginning this weekend and through next week, traffic will be a little heavier in Cape Girardeau as new and returning students make their way to residence halls. Here’s the schedule move-in days:. Saturday,...
wpsdlocal6.com
U.S. 60 eastbound turn lane eliminated at Ledbetter Bridge crossover in McCracken County to reduce side-swipe crashes
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it has eliminated a left-turn lane at the west end of the Ledbetter Bridge along U.S. 60 that crosses the Tennessee River in McCracken County. All eastbound traffic on U.S. 60 is now required to move to the single left-turn...
