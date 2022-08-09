ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA’s Pijja Palace Serves Up Creative Indian-Italian-American Fare—But Don’t Call It Fusion

By Andy Wang
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kVVS_0hAK1mGK00

Click here to read the full article.

The genre-bending cuisine at Avish Naran’s Pijja Palace could be described as a one-of-kind Los Angeles experience—a curio without precedent. Naran doesn’t see his restaurant that way. Though he’s serving Indian-Italian-American pizzas and pastas, to him, Pijja Palace has parallels with other places around town he admires.

“I don’t think my story is too different from restaurants like Anajak and Yangban Society ,” says the 30-year-old Naran, who opened Pijja Palace in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood in May. “I think a lot of us are just, like, ethnic kids who want to cook through our experiences. I think it’s a good time to just be fun. We make food here that is thoughtful, but I don’t want people to come in here and overthink.”

Naran and executive chef Miles Shorey (who previously cooked at Roberta’s LA outpost) are having loads of fun coloring outside the lines and creating crowd-pleasing dishes like malai rigatoni.

“We built it like a pink sauce, but the spices in there are something you would find in a tikka masala: coriander, cumin, our own special garam masala blend, ginger, garlic paste, things like that to make it really feel Indian,” Naran says. “I don’t know if I set out to be uncompromising, but we definitely are, now that I look back at it. We don’t tame down the spice for anybody.”

Pizzas also feel Indian with toppings like housemade Goan sausage, chicken tikka and kadai paneer. Pizza sauces include a peri peri vindaloo sauce that obviously showcases Indian flavors but is also sort of built like an enchilada sauce, with a roux involved.

“Growing up in LA, you notice there’s a lot of similarities between a lot of different cuisines,” Naran says. “Everything we’re seeing today is completely organic. Like, nothing’s a fusion, everybody’s just doing what they grew up with. I think LA is such a huge cultural hub, with a history of great casual restaurants.”

Naran, who was raised in Echo Park not far from Pijja Palace, knows that a lot of immigrant food involves slowly cooking off-cuts to create something wondrous. So he and Shorey are working on Pijja Palace’s version of nihari, a meaty stew that might seem familiar even to many Angelenos who haven’t eaten it before.

“There’s so many similarities between nihari and birria,” Naran says.

Like a lot of chefs, Naran had a phase where he wanted to reject his culture and then ended up embracing his heritage harder than he ever had before.

“I remember going into culinary school and being, like, ‘Dude, fuck Indian food,’” he says. “But then toward the end I was, like, ‘Man, I love my culture.’ I just really found my way back to Indian food.”

What Naran realized, as he learned to cook other cuisines, is that he appreciated the complexity, vividness and deep flavors of Indian food. But then after staging at high-end restaurants like New York’s Indian Accent and San Francisco’s Rooh, Campton Place and August 1 Five, he realized he wanted to put a more relaxed spin on modern Indian food.

“I learned a lot at those restaurants,” Naran says. “All of the executive chefs are great people. Before I even started working at those restaurants, they had very long conversations with me. But there were just a lot of weird things going on in fine dining, like the whole Michelin-star bullshit. That whole thing is just so toxic, What are you fighting for?”

At Pijja Palace, Naran has a collaborative kitchen where it feels like he’s “back in culinary school.” His restaurant, whose tongue-in-cheek name is a nod to how Indian people pronounce pizza, serves dosa onion rings (with mango chutney that grew out of Shorey’s love for the sweet-and-sour flavors at local Thai restaurants he’s frequented recently), okra fries and spicy wings with curry-leaf ranch. There’s a pizza inspired by the green chutney pie at LaVentina’s Pizza in Lakewood, a restaurant that Naran visited as a child. Naran, who is eager to credit those who came before him, says that the Indian pizzas at Julio’s in Artesia are another good example of LA’s diversity.

There’s no tandoor at Pijja Palace, but that isn’t stopping Naran and Shorey from making “tandoori spaghetti” with ingredients like smoked chiles that evoke the flavors and aromas associated with Indian ovens. When Shorey is shopping and sees ingredients he might want to try out, like Indian eggplant, he’ll share his thoughts with Naran.

“Everybody has an opinion in our kitchen,” Naran says.

Like the food, the cocktails at Pijja Palace involve putting an Indian twist on classics. There’s a Chai Whiskey Sour with darjeeling. A riff on an Old Fashioned is made with Amrut Indian whiskey, jaggery and cardamom bitters.

“We’re planning on getting a little bit more creative, too,” Naran says. “I want to make our own vermouth. I don’t know why there aren’t more Indian vermouth makers.”

Naran says he has visions and even artwork for about 15 other Indian-influenced restaurants sorted out. He’s energized by how his casual restaurant and sports bar has become an of-the-moment dining destination, and he’ll be happy to keep staying in his lane.

“I find myself answering a lot of questions today that are very geared toward culture and ethnicity, which I think are cool,” he says. “I’m glad people are asking those. But for me, I just wanted to hang out. I just wanted to keep things fun. I set out to do something a little bit different because I knew it’d be disrespectful of me to go out there and try to cook pure Indian food when I didn’t grow up in India. I don’t want to do that.”

Click here to see more photos of Pijja Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lAajz_0hAK1mGK00 More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vivid Snacks

Delicious seafood Los Angeles has to Offer

Seafood Los Angeles has a lot to offer, and it can be hard to choose which restaurant or shop stands out from the crowd. Los Angeles has a bounty of seafood to offer, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find. There is something for every taste and craving. From sushi to lobster, and fish tacos to crab legs, here are some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that offer seafood you can't miss!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vivid Snacks

LA foodie events you shouldn't miss

Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

This Rising-Star Chef Will Soon Show Off His Modern Filipino Fare in New LA Residency

Click here to read the full article. When a well-respected chef singles out an up-and-comer as someone to watch, you take notice. When a panel of culinary masters who include four Michelin-starred chefs do the same, you need to book your flight. This is the case for chef Geter Atienza, who begins a residency at Abernethy’s at the Music Center in downtown LA on Aug. 10. This unique incubator showcases rising chefs in LA through its Emerging Chef Program; a chef is selected by the restaurant’s culinary advisors, then offered a season-long residency to prove what they can do. Atienza, who made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Artesia, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Lakewood, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Michelin Guide adds 18 LA restaurants

Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday. The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website. The following are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vivid Snacks

Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date

Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

Making Modern L.A.: When the City Was Lit by Gas

More than any other city the West, Los Angeles in the 19th century was dependent on new forms of energy to transition from a rural backwater to an up-to-date metropolis. Something as commonplace as street lighting took an enormous effort. Illuminating gas provided the first light in the 1880s. The city's oil fields delivered natural gas to light streets and homes in the following decades.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Indian Restaurants#Indian Cooking#Indian Food#Food Drink#Pijja Palace#Avish Naran
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in the world for anyone interested in visiting its beaches, experiencing its fine nightlife, and walking through the streets of Hollywood. Los Angeles is one of the best places to enjoy a wide selection of local and international fusion cuisine. Several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Roller Skate And Sip On Cocktails At This Free Disco Rink Pop-Up On SaMo Pier

Start your weekend off right with a free roller-rink disco party right over the sea! From Friday through Sunday, Benefit Cosmetics is hosting the ultimate roller disco party at the iconic Santa Monica Pier. Skate rentals and one-hour sessions are free with RSVP. Put on your best disco outfit and get ready to groove along to their perfectly curated music. The fun doesn’t stop there though! To really set the vibe, Klarna is hooking up guests with a FREE cocktail. All you’ll have to do is download the app and show the bartender to redeem it. Benefit’s Gimme Pink Roller Rink event is in celebration of their newest brow product—Gimme Brow & Volumizing Pencil. In honor of this, guests will also have exclusive access to their makeup brow bar to receive the most flawless brows. It’s bound to be a weekend filled with skate grooving, beauty, and sipping! Cheers to that. Friday, Aug. 12:
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Complex

Los Angeles Officials Unveil Metro Station Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle

Over the past week, local leaders in South Los Angeles unveiled the new Hyde Park Metro Station, which is dedicated to late rapper Nipsey Hussle. As the Los Angeles Times reports, the Metro station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard with Slauson and 59th Street, which is near Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store. During the dedication ceremony on Saturday, L.A. city councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson spoke about the late rapper’s legacy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)

Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Things to Do This Weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival

Nisei Week Japanese Festival: Two weekends brimming with traditions, uplifting performances, powerful Taiko drumming, anime displays, a coronation, a car show, and the beloved Ondo street dance? This Little Tokyo festivity has become a spirited and celebratory focal point of August over the decades. There's a lot happening around the neighborhood during the fest, so do consult the schedule first, to make sure you see the presentations you have in mind. The cultural exhibits, including bonsai and calligraphy? Those will be at the Japanese Americal Cultural & Community Center plaza, all weekend long, while the Grand Parade will roll later in the day on Aug. 14. All of the details, including locations? Find them here.
LONG BEACH, CA
ognsc.com

A Generous Serving of Taste of Inglewood Jazz Festival

The spotlight continues to shine over the City of Inglewood, the City of Champions! People came from near and far to get their groove on for the Taste of Inglewood, presents Inglewood Jazz Festival, Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, 2022. Organizers couldn’t have picked a better venue than...
INGLEWOOD, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Northern Vs. Southern California Cannabis; Instagram User Shows ‘How to Hack an Electronic Road Sign’

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Thirty-seven-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver suspected of causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed five in Windsor Hills last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy