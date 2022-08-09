ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Perfect for those hot summer nights': Amazon shoppers love these 'incredibly comfortable' £11 sleep shorts both in and out of bed

By Emily Scrivener For Mailonline
 2 days ago

It may be too hot for us to slip into our favourite sweatpants after a long day, but Amazon shoppers have found the next best thing with the Vlazom Soft Sleeping Shorts.

The £10.96 cotton sleep shorts are a popular buy with shoppers who want that comfortable middle ground between sleepwear and loungewear - offering unrivalled comfort and coverage.

For a good night's sleep without sacrificing comfort, the Vlazom Soft Sleep Shorts are recommended by reviewers who hail them 'super duper comfortable' and a great alternative to 'normal pyjama shorts'.

Ideal for lounging around the house and garden on hot days and cool enough to wear comfortably to bed, these sleep shorts have been called the 'softest, comfiest shorts EVER' and 'an absolute dream', particularly in hot weather.

With a relaxed, loose fit for more freedom and breathability, the Vlazom sleep shorts are a huge hit with Amazon shoppers this summer.

These sleep shorts have been called the 'softest, comfiest shorts EVER' by Amazon shoppers

Unlike fitted underwear, these cotton shorts are lightweight and stretchy thanks to the drawstring, so they move with you, keeping you cool and comfortable.

For a good night's sleep without sacrificing comfort, the Vlazom Soft Sleep Shorts are recommended by reviewers who hail them 'incredibly comfortable' and a great alternative to 'normal pyjama shorts'. And they're just £10.96 a pair.

Designed with super soft high quality cotton with spandex fabric, the sleep shorts are designed to give you extra comfort in bed and around the house.

Thanks to the naturally breathable cotton and relaxed, loose fit in the leg, you'll be ready for some serious snoozing minus the digging or chafing.

Available in six colours with the option of a two-pack for £19.96, the sleep shorts are size inclusive, ranging from S to XXL.

While intended for sleep, the soft sleep shorts are perfect for lounging around the house this summer 

One impressed shopper admitted to purchasing several of the Vlazom Soft Sleep Shorts, writing: 'Most comfortable sleeping shorts. This is my 2nd purchase of these shorts. They fit comfortably, are so soft, sit well and are very light so perfect for those hot summer nights and for travelling.'

Another agreed, adding: ' Comfortable to sleep in, don't ride up on you (I'm a fidgety sleeper, so this is important) and last much longer than other pyjamas I have gotten off Amazon.'

A third penned: 'These shorts are amazing, the material is incredibly soft and lightweight, perfect for hot days. The design is pretty and not over the top; the colour and is lovely and vibrant (I got the deep red). They have a tie around the waist so you can adjust them if you need to.

