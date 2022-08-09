Save an extra 15 percent on this portable flashlight that packs 1,300 lumens

Stack Commerce

The smartphone you carry every day likely has a built-in flashlight, but it’s not bright enough, and only ever good for helping you find the pen you dropped under your desk or when you’re trying to locate your reserved seat in the theaters. For other purposes? Forget it. The measly light can only illuminate up to three feet in front of you, so it can’t be much helpful during emergencies, power outages, situations requiring self-defense, or when you’re simply exploring your dark basement.

You’ll get better illumination and versatility with a proper flashlight like the P80 Rechargeable 1,300 Lumen Pocket Torch. Not only does it have a powerful lumen output, but it’s also portable enough to be carried around everywhere. For a limited time, it’s on sale for 16 percent off.

Rated an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, P80 applies OSRAM P9 LED, making it capable of emitting a maximum output of up to 1,300 lumens. It’s bright enough to offer a clear view under dark-duty environments and can be used as a work light. While it’s preset at a 350-lumen medium light, it can be adjusted depending on the situation. Its dual-side switch design can be used for switching between strobe and mode options, and it has a LED battery indicator that you can check periodically to see if it’s time to charge.

In terms of charging, the flashlight can be juiced up via a Type-C USB cable. And as far as versatility goes, the P80 features a strike bezel embedded with high-hardness nano-ceramic beads, so it can also be used to break glasses in case of an emergency. You also have the option to pair it with accessories such as flashlight holsters, traffic wands, and more.

There are few things that are more essential to have on hand than a flashlight. The P80 Rechargeable 1,300 Lumen Pocket Torch normally goes for $59 and is on sale for $49.99, but if you key in the coupon code TORCH15 at checkout, you can get score an extra $15 off.

Prices subject to change.