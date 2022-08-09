Read full article on original website
Related
witzamfm.com
Dubois Branch Library Calendar for September 2022
Dubois- Here is the list of upcoming events at the Dubois Library. Every Friday – Chair Yoga from 9 – 10 a.m. Registration is required. Saturday, Sept 3 First Saturday Book Sale 10 – 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept 3 Wonder Woman Story Time 11 a.m. – noon...
witzamfm.com
Lounge Coming to Jasper’s River Centre
Jasper- On the banks of the Patoka River sits the River Centre, and soon a new place to grab a drink. Owsley’s Lounge will open its doors in October in the Jasper River Centre, which currently features shops and businesses. The new hangout will feature TVs and domestic and commercial drinks along with food prepared by Café Piña’s Claudia Juarez.
witzamfm.com
On Route Volunteers Still Needed for 10th Annual Heartland Half Marathon
Huntingburg– Volunteers are still needed for the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run taking place in Huntingburg, Indiana on Saturday, September 3. Grab a friend or a family member to volunteer along the route to direct runners and encourage them. The available volunteer spot locations are at county road intersections and in the downtown area of Huntingburg. This is a great opportunity if you have loved ones participating in the race or if you are looking to give back to your community!
witzamfm.com
Special Event at Dubois Branch Library
Dubois- Every business starts with a dream. Turning that dream into a reality requires confidence, grit, and knowledge. On September 16th from 12:00PM to 1:00PM, the Dubois Branch Library will host the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Indiana District Office for a free workshop on starting a business. Lindsay Maliqi, the daughter of a Dubois County native, will walk attendees through 10 basic steps covering the planning process, financial decisions, and legal activities necessary to turn an idea or hobby into a business. Participants will learn what resources and funding options are available, and the reality about grants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
witzamfm.com
Kimmell family, Vincennes University honor former Vincennes mayor with scholarship and historical marker
VINCENNES- Kimmell Park is a place many people know and have visited as a go-to spot for fishing, picnicking, walking, playing, and other recreational fun within a stone’s throw of Vincennes University. The park is named for Joseph W. Kimmell, the former mayor of Vincennes. Vincennes University and the family of the historic park’s namesake are paying homage to the outstanding luminary in a remarkable fashion.
witzamfm.com
JOIN THE HEART OF JASPER FOR A NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY OPEN HOUSE
Jasper- The Heart of Jasper will be hosting an open house of the available building space in downtown Jasper on Friday August 26th. After a successful vacant building tour in 2021, Heart of Jasper will be continuing the event with a vacant building open house on Friday August 26th , 2022. Heart of Jasper will host this event for the public to show the available building space in the downtown area. The event will begin at 8:30 am in the City Hall Council Chambers. Heart of Jasper will present on the incentives and resources available for new businesses and building owners. Beginning at 9:00am, the building owners will be available at their building locations to give tours and answer questions about the available space. The Open House concludes at 12:00pm.
witzamfm.com
Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project Update- August 10th
Jasper- A progress meeting was held on August 10th, for the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project. Representatives of Ragle Construction, Rundell Ernstberger Associates, Dubois County, and the City of Jasper attended. Here is the summary of the discussion:. The Northeast Quadrant of the Courthouse Square is closed and will...
witzamfm.com
350 South closing Monday
Dubois Co.- A road closure is planned in Dubois County. Beginning Monday, August 15th, 350 South will be closed one tenth of a mile East of State Road 162 for a culvert replacement. Work is expected to last approximately 3 days barring any unforeseen circumstances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
witzamfm.com
Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll signs contract extension
EVANSVILLE - Following Evansville's best season in eight years, University of Evansville Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried has announced a contract extension for Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. "Our baseball program is on the rise under the leadership of Coach Wes Carroll! He represents what it means...
Comments / 0