Jasper- The Heart of Jasper will be hosting an open house of the available building space in downtown Jasper on Friday August 26th. After a successful vacant building tour in 2021, Heart of Jasper will be continuing the event with a vacant building open house on Friday August 26th , 2022. Heart of Jasper will host this event for the public to show the available building space in the downtown area. The event will begin at 8:30 am in the City Hall Council Chambers. Heart of Jasper will present on the incentives and resources available for new businesses and building owners. Beginning at 9:00am, the building owners will be available at their building locations to give tours and answer questions about the available space. The Open House concludes at 12:00pm.

JASPER, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO