Michigan’s top elections official is warning campaigns and candidates against trying any funny business as a contentious primary season comes to a close with an election on Tuesday.Jocelyn Benson, the Michigan Secretary of State, made the declaration in an interview with The Detroit News in which she echoed comments she has made on social media in the past several days.“Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile,” she told the news outlet.On Twitter last week, she added: “Met today with pastors & community leaders in Flint, Saginaw, Detroit, Southfield & Pontiac...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO