Attempted murder suspect arrested by Oconee Co. deputies
Deputies confirmed today that Jenkins was arrested this morning in the Seneca area.
FOX Carolina
Suspect stole truck, trailer, excavator in Anderson, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who stole from a business in Anderson overnight. Deputies said the suspect stole a truck, a trailer, and an excavator from Jimmy L. Davis Construction on Welpine Road around 2:30 a.m. Below is a...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday morning. According to deputies, 33-year-old Kenny Webster was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on Bruce Road. Webster is six-feet-three, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Victim in fatal crash identified
The woman who died in a crash in the Upstate last week has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 70 year old, Linda Bobo.
Parents charged after 7-year-old shoots herself in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested the parents of a 7-year-old who shot herself in West Union. We previously reported that on July 14th, deputies were called to a home on Taylor Road for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. […]
Man dies following shooting in Anderson
A man died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Anderson
3 teens who fled American Marine Institute facility in Georgetown County in custody
UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Carter Weaver announced early Thursday morning three juveniles who ran away from the American Marine Institute on Wednesday afternoon are in custody. The three teens, all aged 14, were taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. No other details were provided. — GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown […]
Laurens Co. residents secure their mailboxes after recent thefts, issues
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person they said could be connected to recent mail thefts across the county.
One dead, suspect at large following Upstate shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in the Upstate early Tuesday morning. The Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 AM in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.
WYFF4.com
2 homemade handguns turned in as part of South Carolina gun buyback program
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Two guns made with a 3D printer were among the weapons turned in at a recent gun buyback event in Spartanburg, South Carolina. On July 30, the Spartanburg Police Department, in partnership with city leaders gave citizens an opportunity to dispose of unwanted firearms. Police said...
WYFF4.com
Man visiting Anderson is shot, killed during argument, chief says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man visiting the Upstate was shot and killed following an argument early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 2:20 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said the victim was shot multiple times and died at the hospital just before 7 a.m. Stewart...
WYFF4.com
Video shows Pickens County deputy used shock weapon 17 times on teen with autism, lawyers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of a teenager with autism who says he was shot by a shock weapon at the hands of a former Pickens County Sheriff's Deputy is now suing the office. Attorneys and the family announced the lawsuit in front of the Greenville Federal Courthouse Wednesday....
Motorcyclist dies days after Oconee Co. crash
A motorcyclist has died, days after being injured in an Oconee County crash.
FOX Carolina
Emergency officials investigating after train derails in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A train derailed behind a business in Greenville County on Thursday morning. Officials were called to respond to the scene at 1533 Buncombe Road just after 8 a.m. Firefighters said approximately nine cars derailed on the tracks behind International Cotton Depots #1. Three tankers that...
wspa.com
One stabbed at QT in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured during a stabbing Wednesday morning at a QuikTrip in Greenville. According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded at 10:45 a.m. to an assault in process with weapons at QT located at 525 S. Academy Street. Once officers arrived on the...
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4. The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road. Mauldin sadly passed...
Drugs, guns found in Greenwood home; 3 charged
Three people were facing charges after police seized drugs and guns from a home Wednesday morning in Greenwood.
Man accused of breaking into home, stealing watermelon in Oconee Co.
A man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing a watermelon early Tuesday morning in Oconee County.
Man sentenced to 18 years for violent assaults in Spartanburg Co.
A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the violent assaults on two people.
FOX Carolina
Two injured following shooting near business in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday. Officers said they responded to the woods near the Nutty Sweet Shop at around 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found one of the victims who’d been shot at least once in the leg. The second victim was found further along the trail and suffering from a gunshot to the leg.
