Colorado State

These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Zlch_0hAK02u400

DENVER ( KDVR ) — COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 4 counties into the high level for community transmission :

  1. Broomfield County
  2. Pitkin County
  3. Rio Blanco County
  4. San Juan County

The CDC said communities with a high level of COVID-19 transmission should do the following:

As of Monday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was 7.79%, which is down from 9.94% one week ago. Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

Is Colorado past its COVID plateau?

Overall, 15 counties saw an increase in COVID-19 positivity, 43 counties saw a decrease, one county stayed the same, and five counties administered fewer than 10 tests.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment , incidence rates are down over the last seven days.

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days :

  • Adams: 10.5% (down)
  • Alamosa: 6.9% (up)
  • Arapahoe: 8.6% (down)
  • Archuleta: 18% (up)
  • Baca: 2.8% (up)
  • Bent: 0.7% (down)
  • Boulder: 7.6% (down)
  • Broomfield: 9.7% (down)
  • Chaffee: 5.2% (down)
  • Cheyenne: 5.5% (up)
  • Clear Creek: 17.1% (down)
  • Conejos: 11.8% (down)
  • Costilla: 6.3% (down)
  • Crowley: 0.8% (down)
  • Custer: 7.3% (down)
  • Delta: 2.8% (down)
  • Denver: 8.6% (down)
  • Dolores: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Douglas: 8.6% (down)
  • Eagle: 17.5% (down)
  • El Paso: 9.6% (down)
  • Elbert: 8.2% (down)
  • Fremont: 4.2% (down)
  • Garfield: 5.7% (down)
  • Gilpin: 28.6% (up)
  • Grand: 9.5% (down)
  • Gunnison: 2.6% (down)
  • Hinsdale: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Huerfano: 2.3% (down)
  • Jackson: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Jefferson: 6.5% (down)
  • Kiowa: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Kit Carson: 6.5% (down)
  • La Plata: 8.6% (down)
  • Lake: 26.7% (up)
  • Larimer: 9% (down)
  • Las Animas: 3.3% (up)
  • Lincoln: 3.7% (up)
  • Logan: 4.6% (up)
  • Mesa: 4.3% (down)
  • Mineral: Fewer than 10 tests over last week
  • Moffat: 14.2% (down)
  • Montezuma: 8.7% (down)
  • Montrose: 3.5% (down)
  • Morgan: 4.4% (down)
  • Otero: 2.1% (same)
  • Ouray: 17.4% (down)
  • Park: 17.1% (down)
  • Phillips: 37% (up)
  • Pitkin: 17.9% (up)
  • Prowers: 2.8% (down)
  • Pueblo: 5.8% (down)
  • Rio Blanco: 7.8% (down)
  • Rio Grande: 1.7% (down)
  • Routt: 8.5% (down)
  • Saguache: 8.3% (up)
  • San Juan: 16.7% (down)
  • San Miguel: 15.6% (down)
  • Sedgwick: 25% (up)
  • Summit: 21.2% (up)
  • Teller: 4.8% (down)
  • Washington: 5.3% (down)
  • Weld: 9.7% (down)
  • Yuma: 9.1% (up)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

  • What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?
  • Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.

