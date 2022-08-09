Cast: Elle Fanning Felicity Huffman Patricia Clarkson Bill Pullman Campbell Scott. The fantastical tale of a little girl who won't - or can't - follow the rules. Confounded by her clashes with the rule-obsessed world around her, Phoebe seeks enlightenment from her unconventional drama teacher, even as her brilliant but anguished mother looks to Phoebe herself for inspiration.

TV SHOWS ・ 14 HOURS AGO