Pullman, WA

Big Country News

WDFW to Open Fall Chinook Harvest on the Snake River

CLARKSTON - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening a fall Chinook harvest on the Snake River on August 18, from the downstream edge of the large power lines crossing the Snake River (just upstream from West Evans Road on the south shore - approximately 3 miles below Clarkston) upstream to the Oregon state line, and from the Burbank to Pasco railroad bridge (at Snake River mile 1.25) to Lower Granite Dam. The fishery will be open 7 days a week with a daily limit of 3 adult hatchery Chinook, and no daily limit for jack Chinook (clipped or unclipped). Anglers must release all other salmon. Minimum size is 12 inches and barbless hooks are required. The fishery is set to close on October 31.
CLARKSTON, WA
pullmanradio.com

WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
PULLMAN, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-11 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benewah, Kootenai by NWS

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
Jordan Lee
Big Country News

70-Year-Old Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Released from Jail After Selling His Herd

PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty has been released from jail after complying with the judge’s order to give up his cattle. Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court jury on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart followed state law and prohibited Jacobson from owning animals. Judge Hart gave Jacobson two weeks to get rid of his nearly 180 head of cattle. When Jacobson failed to sell his herd after two weeks Judge Hart sentenced the 70 year old to two years in jail.
PULLMAN, WA
