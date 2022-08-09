Read full article on original website
Several WSU Police Command Staff Retire Following Initiation of Disciplinary Action
PULLMAN - The top-ranking members of the WSU Pullman Police Department’s command staff are retiring following initiation of disciplinary action for failing to advise university leadership of a 2020 departmental investigation involving an officer alleged to have engaged in sexual activities while on duty. Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant...
WDFW to Open Fall Chinook Harvest on the Snake River
CLARKSTON - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening a fall Chinook harvest on the Snake River on August 18, from the downstream edge of the large power lines crossing the Snake River (just upstream from West Evans Road on the south shore - approximately 3 miles below Clarkston) upstream to the Oregon state line, and from the Burbank to Pasco railroad bridge (at Snake River mile 1.25) to Lower Granite Dam. The fishery will be open 7 days a week with a daily limit of 3 adult hatchery Chinook, and no daily limit for jack Chinook (clipped or unclipped). Anglers must release all other salmon. Minimum size is 12 inches and barbless hooks are required. The fishery is set to close on October 31.

WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.

Pullman’s Concerts in the Park is canceled this week
Pullman’s Concert in the Park at Reaney Park is canceled this week. The next concert in the series will be Wednesday, August 17.
Pullman apartment complex delays opening, still charging WSU students for rent
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's easy to understand why Damien Sarrazolla was excited to sign a lease at the Aspen Heights Apartments. They're brand new and close to campus. "My mom commented and she was like it looks like a place I'll actually feel comfortable visiting you in," Damien said. "So, I was really excited to move in, it looked nice and new."

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Washington State Police conducting patrols on speeding and distracted driving
All drivers traveling to and from Pullman will notice more WSP officers.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benewah, Kootenai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 17:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Benewah; Kootenai The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Helicopter pilot who died battling wildfires near Salmon remembered as hero and friend
OROFINO — Honor. Service. Sacrifice. Those are words used to describe not only members of the military, but also wildland firefighters. Tom Hayes was both. Thumbs up and a smile. That can also describe Tom, who was caught smiling and...
Fire Crews Quickly Knock Down Grass Fire Threatening Homes on Toby Lane Monday Afternoon in Clarkston
CLARKSTON - On the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022, firefighters with Asotin County Fire District #1 were called to Toby Lane in Clarkston for a tractor that had caught fire and then started a grass fire near homes, out buildings and a camper. Asotin County Crews also called for...
Nez Perce County Obtains Property from City of Lewiston and Castellaw KOM Architects for Future Courthouse
LEWISTON - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Nez Perce County Commissioners signed an agreement with the City of Lewiston and Castellaw Kom Architects to acquire the property needed for the future courthouse project. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the agreement transfers property from the City of Lewiston...
70-Year-Old Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Released from Jail After Selling His Herd
PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty has been released from jail after complying with the judge’s order to give up his cattle. Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court jury on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart followed state law and prohibited Jacobson from owning animals. Judge Hart gave Jacobson two weeks to get rid of his nearly 180 head of cattle. When Jacobson failed to sell his herd after two weeks Judge Hart sentenced the 70 year old to two years in jail.
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Responds to Single Vehicle Crash on Cavendish Highway
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 11:09 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to mile marker 15 on the Cavendish Highway for the report of a single vehicle crash. According to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Gabriel Zeisel, of Kendrick, ID,...
