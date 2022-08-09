Read full article on original website
Related
Urbana cancels varsity football this fall
URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana football won’t field a varsity team this fall. The school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing it will only play a JV schedule in 2022, electing to cancel all its varsity games. “After evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough […]
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: Bloomington Central Catholic Saints
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - After just missing the playoffs a season ago, the senior-laden Bloomington Central Catholic Saints are hungry for the postseason in 2022. With 6-foot-6 quarterback Colin Hayes and 6-foot-4 wide receiver Ryan Hoeferle among other weapons, the Saints could have a potent passing attack this fall.
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Illinois RBs for 2022 IHSA football season
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The 2022 high school football season in Illinois is upon us, and there will be plenty of talent on the gridiron this fall. One of the most vital positions in any season is at running back, and this year, Illinois features some talented players in the backfield. Here are the top 10 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) running backs going into the 2022 season.
Herald & Review
PHOTOS: Check out these photos of St. Teresa's new football field
Photos of St. Teresa's football facility from the proposal for a new field to its current state. The ribbon cutting is Aug. 19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
channel1450.com
Pigskin Preview 2022: Southeast Spartans
Assistant Coaches: Michael Kinkade, Brandon Miller, Marcus Bates, Jarret Anderson, Tony Webster, Chas Clinton, Ryan Moldenhauer, Mike Gillum, Stuart Ross. Biggest Rival Game Every Year: Lanphier and Springfield. Number of returning letterman: 23. Number of returning starters: 14. Offense: 7. Defense: 7. Top Returnees from Fall 2021. OL/DL – Robert...
WAND TV
KANSAS concert with Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon canceled
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This weekend's KANSAS concert with guests Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon this Friday has been canceled. Multiple members of the band KANSAS and its touring organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms. There is a plan to reschedule the show. More details...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Stephen Decatur Middle School counselors create 'wall of necessities'
DECATUR – Penny Jones became a counselor at Stephen Decatur Middle School last year after teaching in the classroom her entire career. Students often asked her for basic necessities: “Do you have any shampoo?” “I need a hairbrush.” “I need a toothbrush.”. “I thought,...
Decatur Public School board discusses fate of Woodrow Wilson Junior High
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Students haven’t walked the halls of Woodrow Wilson Junior High School since 1979. The Decatur Public School District is now debating whether to use the property for a new project, but that could mean tearing it down. Decatur school leaders say they need a new Dennis Lab school building to make […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
‘Accidentally official merchandise’ features proposed U of I mascot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company. You’ll remember in 2020, the University of Illinois Senate passed a resolution to adopt the Belted Kingfisher as its new mascot. But just because […]
chambanamoms.com
More Than 20 Food Trucks You Can Find Around Champaign-Urbana
We’ve listed everything we know about food trucks in Champaign, Urbana and beyond. Find a way to curb that food truck craving in and around Champaign-Urbana. From tacos to burgers to donuts, we’ve got it here. Year after year, Champaign, Urbana and the surrounding communities are home to...
WAND TV
DPS Board of Education President announces resignation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Public Schools Board of Education President Dan Oakes announces he will be stepping down from his position on the Board, after serving seven terms in office. School Board officials say President Oakes informed the Board at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting that the next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
977wmoi.com
IL State Fair Begins This Week
The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Decatur man brings light and color to area bus stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a simple idea is growing even larger at a Decatur bus stop. James Bond is working to spread positivity and connect the community. The stop is near the Dairy Queen on Maryland Street between Airport Plaza Drive and Mt. Zion Road. Bond said he wanted to bring more […]
WAND TV
$19.8 million railroad overpass grant goes to Springfield
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Springfield will soon benefit from another railroad relocation project. This one in the form of a $19.8 million grant for an overpass. The overpass will be over Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland tracks on North Grand Avenue. The heavily traveled stretch of road on the north end of the city is near Robin Roberts Stadium and Lanphier High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
16-year-old killed, another injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One teen died and another person was injured in a shooting in Springfield Wednesday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the...
A look at Thomas Paine Elementary
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews discovered some treasures while working at an Urbana school. In a Facebook post, Urbana School District officials said lunch cards, bathroom passes and a photograph were found in Thomas Paine Elementary. They were found behind a mirror. The lunch cards were from 1964. Now, the district is looking to […]
wmay.com
5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair
The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
newschannel20.com
Man injured, teen dead in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. It happened after 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Cedar Street. Springfield Police received two ShotSpotter notifications at 8:23 p.m. for that area. While officers were arriving on the scene they were informed...
Comments / 0