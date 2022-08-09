Read full article on original website
Henderson police looking for burglary suspect
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating a burglary at a Henderson business. It happened just before 4 a.m. Friday. Officers were called to Sam’s Market in the 1000 block of Clay Street for a report of glass being broken out of the front door. Police cleared the building but did not find anyone inside. […]
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after altercation over a marijuana pipe
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of domestic battery. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 30, 2021, at 2:34 p.m. officers went to a home at 205 South 5th Street at Heartbreak Hotel. A female...
14news.com
Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
EPD: Man arrested for murder of missing man
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say an arrest has been made after a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead inside of a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. According to a release from EPD, a tip led to detectives obtaining a search warrant for the home […]
wevv.com
Man wanted by police after breaking into Henderson business, stealing lottery tickets
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect in a recent burglary investigation. The police department says officers were called to the Sam's Market at 1048 Clay Street early Friday morning just before 4 a.m. Police say someone had...
Police arrest man for felonies after car chase
A Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy was alerted to a suspicious person on Thursday around 7:50 a.m. in Elberfeld. Reports say the person who was seen approaching women and made them feel uncomfortable, was described as a male driving a black Mercedes SUV.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after attempting to hide meth under his foot
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed a vehicle that was traveling on State Road 50 East had a missing headlight and non-working license plate light. The driver pulled into a Circle K on 16th Street and then pulled...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after a domestic fight at a storage unit
– A Mitchell man was arrested on a warrant on numerous charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called on Tuesday, July 26th after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend 37-year-old Sean Moir had hit her car and left the scene at the storage units at 565 Old State Road 37.
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after police find drugs in her belongings
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges this morning when Bedford Police officers were called at 2:02 a.m. to the area of 27th Street and Washington Avenue after a complaint a male and female were looking in the caller’s backyard as they were walking down an alley.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing two iPhones and a diamond ring
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday, August 8th when Bedford Police were called to an apartment on Ludlow Drive after a report of a physical altercation. An officer knocked on the door with no response. He then heard a loud noise coming from inside and entered the apartment. He located 38-year-old Justin Hobson and a female walking down the stairs.
Coroner identifies man killed in Mulberry Street shooting
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as 35-year-old Ronald Eugene Eastwood Jr., of Evansville. An autopsy is scheduled and EPD is continuing the investigation.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
WISH-TV
23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
wbiw.com
Police working 3-vehicle accident on State Road 37 at Main Street in Mitchell
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police and Fire Department first responders and a Seals ambulance crew and Bedford Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle accident on State Road 37 and Main Street in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. The northbound and southbound left lanes are blocked. Motorists can...
Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. David Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the people who died would not be released until the next of kin has been notified.
14news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday night shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue. That happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found the victim inside the doorway of a home. They say the victim was in critical condition and died at the hospital. The Vanderburgh...
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
Louisiana Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July Crash
Louisiana Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges in Connection with Fatal July Crash. Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on August 5, 2022, Jaquan-Maleek Hebert, 20, of Golden Meadow, Louisiana, was arrested on charges relating to a deadly crash that killed 43-year-old Michael Guill of Cut Off, Louisiana.
Officers find stolen firearm when responding to wreck. Mississippi man arrested.
A Mississippi man was arrested Friday after officers responded to a traffic accident and discovered a stolen firearm. Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and John Allen Street at 10:03 p.m. on Friday. Because a strong odor of...
