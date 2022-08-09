Read full article on original website
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for black-ish and Big Mouth, Dead at 28
Actor and comedian Jak Knight, who voiced DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth, wrote for black-ish and co-created Peacock’s Bust Down, has died at the age of 28. Knight’s family confirmed the news to our sister site Deadline but did not provide any details about the cause of death. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release
If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
‘The Vampire Diaries’ Is Leaving Netflix: Where to Watch Online
What are you doing, Netflix?! First, you took 30 Rock from us (thankfully the series is streaming on Hulu and Peacock) and now The Vampire Diaries is leaving Netflix?! To put this news in vampire nomenclature: it sucks. A few days ago the dreaded “last day to watch” notification was...
‘The Sandman’ Dethrones ‘Virgin River’ On Top Of Netflix’s Weekly Ratings, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Sets New High
Click here to read the full article. The Sandman, Netflix’s series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book, ended the two-week reign of Virgin River‘s fourth season at the top of the streamer’s weekly rankings for Aug.1-Aug.7. The Sandman drew 69.5 million hours viewed in its first three days of release. That is a solid number for a new series. While returning hits are front-loaded, logging monster opening weekends, successful new series typically grow in their second week. That is the case with limited series Keep Breathing which moved up from #3 last week with 48.1M hours to #2 with 54.7M hours...
Law & Order spinoff casts Arrow star in major role
Arrow alum Rick Gonzalez is officially joining the NBC Law & Order spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. Gonzalez, who played Rene Ramirez AKA Wild Dog in Arrow, is joining the upcoming third season of NBC's police drama. Gonzalez will play an NYPD detective assigned to the Organized Crime unit, according to Deadline.
Jon Hamm joins The Morning Show after he starred in viral ad for Apple TV+ jokingly calling out the streamer for not hiring him
Jon Hamm has joined the upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The 51-year-old will be a series regular as a business mogul trying to acquire the news network the show centers on, according to The Hollywood Reporter. News of...
Apple TV+ orders A24 documentary about Steve Martin’s life and career
Apple TV+ will soon get a documentary about Steve Martin’s life and career as A24 will produce it alongside Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers’s Tremolo Productions. This will be another addition to the growing list of Apple Original documentaries. As exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Martin’s...
HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
How Amazon's A League of Their Own Differs From the Movie—But Stays True to History
The new series, like its predecessor, follows the Rockford Peaches over the course of the 1943 season. Yet the show does so with a more inclusive purview and cast.
Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show as 'Corporate Titan' in Season 3
Click here to read the full article. Goodbye Steve Carell, hello Jon Hamm! The Mad Men star has joined The Morning Show Season 3 in a “key role” opposite Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, TVLine has learned. Hamm will play Paul Marks, “a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit,” according to the official character breakdown. (What are the chances his first order of business is shuttering dead-on-arrival streaming service UBA+?) In addition, Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that Season 3 will begin production later this month. As previously reported, Charlotte...
'A League of Their Own' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Prime Video Series
In 1992, director Penny Marshall made history by becoming the first woman to direct two films to gross over $100 million. A League of Their Own didn’t just do well at the box office, but it created an international sensation that would inspire artists and athletes alike. The story of two sisters struggling to make it big in the short-lived All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) resonates with everybody. These girls can have you laughing, crying, and cheering, all in the span of a minute. So when it was announced that Amazon Prime Video was developing a series adaptation of the classic, many die-hard fans grew anxious in anticipation. Though the new series won’t revisit familiar characters, it will expand storylines about sexism, sexuality, and racism in the league, creating a much fuller picture of life in the AAGPBL. If you’re an old fan dying to find out who the players are, check out this list of the league’s newest recruits.
The best HBO Max originals and where to watch them
HBO Max has undergone a lot of changes in the two-ish years since it launched in May 2020. At launch, the service struggled to distinguish itself for many consumers from HBO (an understandable point of confusion), and it’s been a long road to its current status as one of the better streaming libraries available.
Quinta Brunson Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group
Quinta Brunson has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, which marks the Emmy-nominated “Abbott Elementary” creator, executive producer and star’s first such pact with any studio. Under the exclusive multiyear agreement, she will create, develop and produce original programming for all platforms, including but...
Fanatic Feed: Prey Breaks Hulu Viewership Record, Eva Longoria Heads to Apple TV+, & More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, August 8. Prey, a Predator prequel starring Roswell, New Mexico's Amber Midthunder, made a splashy debut on Hulu. The movie did not release in theaters, instead opting for a Hulu launch, and it proved to be...
