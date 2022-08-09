ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

WebMD

Health Care, Prescription Drugs Included in Major Funding Bill

Aug. 8, 2022 – The latest major legislation being supported by Democrats in Congress includes provisions for health care, prescription drug costs, climate change, and ways to cut the deficit. Called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the 755-page bill was passed Sunday by the Senate and is heading...
Fortune

Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report

Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
Washington Examiner

Some House Democrats would risk careers by voting for Manchin bill

The big mystery with regard to the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spendathon pending in Congress is why so many politically vulnerable Democrats would risk supporting it. With five House vacancies, Democrats control a 220-210-seat majority in Congress’s lower chamber, which is poised to vote on the bill on Friday. If all 210 Republicans vote against this monstrosity, as expected, then the bill would die if only five Democrats join them. And there are considerably more than five House Democrats who have significant political reasons to oppose, not support, this job-killing, tax-hiking, IRS-arming, energy-limiting, medicine-killing legislation. But they will most likely vote for it.
Ohio Capital Journal

How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill

WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
bloomberglaw.com

Bill to Curb Medicare Advantage Lapses Wins House Panel’s OK

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill moved a step closer on Wednesday to requiring better transparency and more timely coverage decisions by Medicare managed care plans. In a markup hearing, the The House Ways and Means Committee adopted a chair’s amendment that tweaks the language of H.R. 8487, the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act. The bill now moves to the House floor for a full vote.
creators.com

The Democrats' Lifespan Reduction Act

Across the pond, Brits are demanding their next prime minister do something to reduce the U.K.'s notorious cancer death rates. But here in the U.S., Democrats are doing the opposite. They're pushing for European-style price controls on drugs that will slow cancer cures and lead to more deaths. Americans enjoy the highest cancer survival rates in the world — but maybe not for long.
Washington Examiner

Democrats’ civics education bill is a scheme to federalize woke curricula

Traveling around Pennsylvania during my U.S. Senate primary campaign, I talked to countless parents who, just like my husband and I, were outraged at the state of public education in our country. Instead of reading, writing, and arithmetic, our children are being taught the latest developments in “woke” studies. Critical race theory and gender ideology are just a couple of the radical dogmas being pushed on our children with devastating consequences.
CBS Boston

Mayor Wu and Senator Markey celebrate passing of a landmark climate bill

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu and Senator Ed Markey celebrated the passing of a landmark climate bill in the Senate. The $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act makes the single biggest investment in clean energy in the United States and aims to lower some health care and prescription costs. Mayor Wu says she is confident the city of Boston will help pave the way in encouraging other cities to become new deal cities. "June of 2022 was the hottest that we have seen, first time we have reached 100 degrees in Boston in 70 years," Wu said. "Today we are still in a heat emergency as we see the many impacts of climate change continue to intensify, and so this couldn't have come at a better time for us." Republicans say this bill will not fight inflation. The measure now heads to the House where it is expected to pass before landing on the president's desk. 
CBS Sacramento

Report: California slow to get unemployment benefits to workers

SACRAMENTO — California delayed or improperly denied unemployment benefits for roughly 6 million people during the pandemic because state policies "do not prioritize getting benefits to workers quickly," according to a nonpartisan report released Monday by the Legislative Analyst's Office.The report said payments were delayed for about 5 million people — up to half of all workers who applied for benefits during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the California Employment Development Department denied benefits for 3.4 million workers during that time. Of the 200,000 workers who appealed those denials, nearly 80% of them won their case."We believe many of...
