FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Mayor Hogsett puts forth plan for rising property taxes, some want more done
From 2017 to 2021, assessed values for homes in Marion County increased 35% leading to increased property taxes. Bethany Schultz, a realtor and multiple homeowner, has felt this first-hand.
WRBI Radio
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order to call a Special Election
Indianapolis, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed Executive Order 22-12 calling a special election in the Second Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy in the office of United States Representative for the Second Congressional District due to the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Fox 59
Ciroc the Summer party in Broad Ripple Aug. 13
The next Ciroc the Summer party takes place Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Red Room in Broad Ripple. For tickets go to cirocredroom.com.
Southside Times
JCFiber’s fourth zone to expand into southeastern Johnson County
JCREMC subsidiary JCFiber has announced its fourth zone of fiber internet expansion to underserved areas in JCREMC’s electric service territory. Zone 4 follows the eastern Johnson County Line and encompasses an area east, southeast, and south of Franklin. Mainline construction is under way, and residents within this zone should be eligible to sign up during the first and second quarter of 2023. Residents will be notified by postcard when they are eligible to sign up.
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations
INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
$7.1M fair housing lawsuit settlement reached with company running 3 senior living apartments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and fair housing organizations in six different states announced a settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Clover Group. That company's 38 properties named in the lawsuit include Gardens on Gateway Senior Apartments (McCordsville); Pleasant...
Dozens of pastors, community members meet with IMPD to address violent crime
INDIANAPOLIS — “We’re here because we recognize we have a problem in Indianapolis,” Pastor Richard Curry told those gathered Tuesday night at True Tried Baptist Church. And that problem, violent crime, brought dozens of community members, local pastors and police together, with the hopes of addressing...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Moms: After-school conversations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”. Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill
A Carmel business owner got quite the shock when she received a $117,683 Duke Energy bill for the month of June.
readthereporter.com
Wishing you well, Paul
There will be no “Hello, Hamilton County” video this week because Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet is under the weather instead of being on top of it. Having successfully stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, Poteet has tested positive for COVID-19. Don’t worry, Dr. Baxter is on the case!...
The truth of expungement: Crimes follow long after people have been punished
INDIANAPOLIS — Damon Lane has worked for Indianapolis mayors Greg Ballard and Joe Hogsett. His community service has earned him too many awards to count, he said. But there have been times when none of that mattered. He’s 49 now and said he is still paying for the very serious felony crimes he committed as […]
wfyi.org
These Black youth want to improve mental health in Indy. Here’s what they’re doing
A local faith group is helping Black Indianapolis youth learn about politics and empowerment. The eight young people in the first cohort of Faith in Indiana’s Black Youth Collective fellowship program are using the experience to advocate for more mental health awareness in the city. Georon Evans, 20, said...
indianacapitalchronicle.com
$130 million in tax credits and bond awards for affordable housing
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced six developments have received awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, in conjunction with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. This funding is used to incentivize private developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation,...
WISH-TV
$13,000 life-saving app is free of cost for Hancock County school districts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rave panic button, an app that can alert the authorities, fire department, or medics within 15-30 seconds of pressing a button is now coming at no charge for Hancock County school districts. The Hancock County Commissioners agreed to pay for it on behalf of the schools.
Southside Times
Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”
The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
indianapublicradio.org
I-465 construction projects, lane restrictions, begin this week and will last three years
Indianapolis native and former WBST staff announcer Dave Letterman once said Indiana has two seasons: Winter and Construction. For motorists commuting between Indianapolis and Anderson and Muncie, that joke becomes reality, starting soon. Access to Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard on the Indianapolis north side will be restricted beginning this...
Neighbors on Indy’s south side say trash hasn’t been picked up in nearly 3 weeks
People on the south side of Indianapolis are getting ready to take their trash service into their own hands after waiting weeks for the Department of Public Works to empty their cans.
WTHR
This is what to expect when the abortion ban takes effect Sept. 15
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has now become the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Beginning Sept. 15, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; or if a fetus is diagnosed with any anomalies.
Mother of woman left to decompose at Indianapolis funeral home seeks justice
A mother is devastated after her daughter's body decomposed, while under the care of an Indianapolis funeral home.
