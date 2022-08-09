ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order to call a Special Election

Indianapolis, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed Executive Order 22-12 calling a special election in the Second Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy in the office of United States Representative for the Second Congressional District due to the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Southside Times

JCFiber’s fourth zone to expand into southeastern Johnson County

JCREMC subsidiary JCFiber has announced its fourth zone of fiber internet expansion to underserved areas in JCREMC’s electric service territory. Zone 4 follows the eastern Johnson County Line and encompasses an area east, southeast, and south of Franklin. Mainline construction is under way, and residents within this zone should be eligible to sign up during the first and second quarter of 2023. Residents will be notified by postcard when they are eligible to sign up.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations

INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Moms: After-school conversations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”. Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Wishing you well, Paul

There will be no “Hello, Hamilton County” video this week because Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet is under the weather instead of being on top of it. Having successfully stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, Poteet has tested positive for COVID-19. Don’t worry, Dr. Baxter is on the case!...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
indianacapitalchronicle.com

$130 million in tax credits and bond awards for affordable housing

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced six developments have received awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, in conjunction with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. This funding is used to incentivize private developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation,...
INDIANA STATE
Southside Times

Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”

The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
BEECH GROVE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

I-465 construction projects, lane restrictions, begin this week and will last three years

Indianapolis native and former WBST staff announcer Dave Letterman once said Indiana has two seasons: Winter and Construction. For motorists commuting between Indianapolis and Anderson and Muncie, that joke becomes reality, starting soon. Access to Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard on the Indianapolis north side will be restricted beginning this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

This is what to expect when the abortion ban takes effect Sept. 15

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has now become the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Beginning Sept. 15, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; or if a fetus is diagnosed with any anomalies.
INDIANA STATE

