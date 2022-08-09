Read full article on original website
JPD vehicle, school bus involved in crash on TV Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police car and a school bus were involved in a crash in Jackson on Thursday, August 11. The crash happened at TV Road and Robinson Road after 4:30 p.m. A WJTV 12 News crew saw a female police officer at the scene. A bus driver and one student were […]
Two brothers dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Two brothers died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.
Deadly crash under investigation in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a crash on Interstate 55 near Crystal Springs in Copiah County. The crash happened Monday, August 8, at 9:25 pm. According to MHP spokesman Kervin Stewart, a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 37-year-old Adaiah Curry of McComb, was traveling south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle […]
Two people killed when car veers off Mississippi interstate, hits tree
Two people died in a car wreck off the Mississippi interstate near Crystal Springs on Monday. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Andre L. Curry, Jr., 39, and Adaiah L. Curry, 37, died in a one-vehicle wreck on I-55 in Copiah County. The wreck occurred shortly before 9:30...
JPD: Victim shot, suspect injured in crash after fight
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Revels Avenue Thursday afternoon. Officer Sam Brown said a 39-year-old man was shot once in the lower right-side of the body after a fight. Brown said the suspect, 37-year-old Marvin Warren, fled the scene after the shooting and crashed near Bullard Street. […]
3 suspects wanted in Covington County drive-by shooting investigation
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. CCSO says they are looking for the following three people pictured below:. Tadavious King. Tremail Wilson. Juwanna Graham. The sheriff’s office believes they were traveling...
Two hospitalized after man shoots another, crashes car after fleeing scene
Jackson police are investigating an aggravated assault that left two men hospitalized Thursday afternoon. Police said Marvin Warren, 37, shot a 39-year-old man once in the lower right side of the body after a dispute on the 3300 block of Revels Avenue. According to police, Warren fled the scene and...
School mourns loss of beloved employee killed in crash
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member killed in a crash in East Feliciana Parish. According to the school, Stacey Hornsby, 53, served as a school clerk for many years. Counselors and social workers are being made available to help students and employees.
Woman found guilty in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a woman was convicted in connection to the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Nakia Wilson was convicted by a jury on a second degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer. Police responded to The Trails at Northpointe Apartments in Jackson […]
Jackson police investigating 86th homicide of 2022 after woman's body found behind church
Jackson police are investigating the city's 86th homicide of 2022 after finding the body of a woman behind a Jackson church Monday morning. Jackson police Chief Deputy Deric Hearn said the body of 45-year-old Allena Allen was found shot to death behind Evangelist Temple Church on University Boulevard Monday morning.
Crystal Springs, MS - Aaron, Adaiah Curry Killed in Crash on I-55
Crystal Springs, MS (August 9, 2022) - Two men were killed following a single-vehicle crash in the Crystal Springs area on Monday, August 8. The deadly accident was reported on Interstate 55 at around 9:25 p.m. Local reports revealed that 37-year-old Adaiah L. Curry was traveling southbound in a 2021...
Family, friends gather to remember man shot to death on interstate
RIDGELAND, Miss. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember a man who was shot and killed on the interstate. A balloon release was held at Freedom Ridge Park in honor of 32-year-old Kion Hughes. Jackson police said Hughes crashed after he was shot about 1 a.m. July 29 on the I-55 north frontage road near McDowell Road.
2 arrested after meth lab raid in Warren County
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after a raid at a methamphetamine production operation in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the two suspects, 32-year-old Richard Courtier and 73-year-old Linda Courtier, appeared in court on Wednesday. Richard has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, and Linda was charged with hindering […]
Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, announced that a Hinds County jury reached the verdict for the woman who stabbed her fiancée in 2018. On June 21, 2018, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to the NorthPointe Apartments in reference...
Sheriff upgrades charges on pair after Washington Parish shooting victim dies
On July 23, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man who had been shot near the intersection of Sunny Hill Road and Highway 38 in the Mt. Hermon area. The investigation subsequent to the shooting led to the arrest of Tyler Oatis, 18, Jessica Mezquite, 20, was identified as being with Oatis at the time of the shooting.
Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
Man charged with murder after fight at Canton campgrounds
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a fight ended in the death of a man. Police Chief Otha Brown said a fight between Charles Hull, 26, and Christopher Pendergrass, 57, happened at the campgrounds near the Canton Multipurpose Center around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. According to Brown, Pendergrass died during […]
Deputies arrest JPD officer months after grand jury indicts him
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police officer is behind bars on a stolen weapons charge months after a grand jury indicted him. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed deputies arrested 28-year-old Jacques Brown Tuesday. A Hinds County grand jury indicted Brown six months earlier for possessing a stolen 9MM...
Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest
Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and shots...
