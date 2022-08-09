ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The hilarious moment a young child is left totally starstruck by Bayern Munich's new signing Sadio Mane... and he's the opposition's mascot!

By Ryan Walker For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Sadio Mane announced himself in the Bundesliga as he scored on his league debut during Bayern Munich's comfortable 6-1 victory over Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mane, however, was even more eye-catching for one fan before a ball was even kicked as his presence left a young Frankfurt mascot starstruck when players shook hands with each other before kick off.

The Senegalese international saw his global stock rise during his time at former club Liverpool as he won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup during a six-year Anfield stint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBLBc_0hAJy7mp00
This young Frankfurt mascot couldn't believe what he was seeing when Sadio Mane passed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uI4yv_0hAJy7mp00
Mane left one Frankfurt mascot starstruck just before the start of the new Bundesliga season

He also scored the winning penalty that helped Senegal clinch the Africa Cup of Nations over Egypt, along with helping them qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Bundesliga fans were therefore justifiably excited to see one of the world's best talents take to the pitch for the first time in Germany, with one mascot hilariously struggling to contain his excitement as Mane passed him.

A viral video showed Mane and his Bayern Munich team-mates going through the pre-match greeting rituals with officials and opposition players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etWfM_0hAJy7mp00
Mane scored the third goal in Bayern Munich's 6-1 demolishing of Frankfurt in Germany

But as the 30-year-old made his way further down the line, excitement continued to grow for the mascot before eventually boiling over.

As other mascots started to leave the pitch, the young Frankfurt fan was left stood with his arms crossed, gawping up open-mouthed and wide-eyed at the Munich star who passed directly in front of him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oC7kk_0hAJy7mp00
Mane put pen to paper on a three-year deal worth £250,000-a-week at Munich this summer

He then turned on the spot and continued to follow Mane down the line with his eyes firmly locked onto the superstar, before leaving the pitch for kick-off.

The young Frankfurt supporter may have not been as happy with the striker once the match had kicked off with Mane scoring the third goal during Munich's high-scoring rout.

Mane is not only recognised for his on-pitch heroics but also his charitable efforts of the pitch back in his home country Senegal, where has previously donated funds for a hospital to be built in his home village of Bambali and also funded a new secondary school in the area as well.

The former Premier League star left Liverpool this summer in search of a new challenge at Bayern Munich.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Owen Hargreaves describes Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' as striker becomes Real Madrid's second-highest all-time scorer with 324 goals after scoring in Super Cup success

Owen Hargreaves hailed Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' after the striker helped Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup. After David Alaba had put Real in the lead against Frankfurt, Benzema proceeded to make it 2-0 after being found by Vinicius Junior. It was a significant goal for Benzema, who...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Bayern Munich#Europa League#Eintracht Frankfurt#Senegalese#The Premier League#English
Daily Mail

Naomi Osaka breaks down in tears after quitting Canadian Open match while losing badly - continuing former world No.1's shocking run of early exits as fans find her 'sad decline' hard to watch

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has had another emotional exit from a tournament as she retired from her first-round match at the Canadian Open due to a back injury, raising concerns about her form heading towards the US Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion was playing Estonia's Kaia Kanepi and was...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Barcelona shockingly facing the loss of 2 new signings amid La Liga conundrum

Barcelona was arguably the most active club on the transfer market, signing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, and Andreas Christensen, among others. It also appears more moves could still be coming as the Spanish giants eye Bernardo Silva and Marcos Alonso. While Joan Laporta has managed to get Barca out of […] The post Barcelona shockingly facing the loss of 2 new signings amid La Liga conundrum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Germany
ESPN

Brobbey adds to Ten Hag misery, Salah & Mane among the goals

As Africa's star players return to action across Europe, ESPN reviews some of the biggest talking points of the weekend -- with familiar faces maintaining high standards, and a new kid on the block attracting longing glances from Old Trafford. Brobbey shows Ten Hag what he's missing. One player who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Forget about Fergie! Ex-Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez tells his old club they are imposing Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow over Erik ten Hag following his official return to Old Trafford as an advisor

Javier Hernandez says Manchester United must get over Sir Alex Ferguson's departure – and let Erik ten Hag run the club his own way. The great Scot was in charge at Old Trafford for 26 years, with Mexican striker Hernandez instrumental in the title-winning seasons of 2011 and 2013.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United are considering offers from Marseille and Monaco for Eric Bailly... while full-back Ethan Laird is set to join QPR on loan after they beat Watford to his signature

Manchester United are considering offers from Marseille and Monaco for defender Eric Bailly. Enquiries from West Ham, Fulham, Sevilla, AC Milan and Roma had focused on loan deals but Marseille are willing to sign the 28-year-old on a permanent deal. The 28-year-old, who joined Manchester United for £30million in 2016,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City recruit DJs inside the Etihad Stadium concourse areas with playlists selected by fans as part of major revamp… and the new live entertainment feature will be unveiled against Bournemouth

Manchester City are introducing DJs to perform for supporters in a revamp of the Etihad Stadium concourses. The Premier League champions have redesigned areas inside the South Stand in a project they say will enhance fan experience at matches, starting against Bournemouth on Saturday. They include new self-service vending machines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Champions League winners seal UEFA Super Cup glory for record-equalling fifth time

David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half as Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Finland to win the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time. The winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League faced off at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki where semi-automated offside technology was making its first appearance in European competition.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club

Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
UEFA
AFP

Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown

FIFA and Qatar organisers on Friday counted the cost of bringing forward the start of the World Cup by a day as they launched the 100-day countdown to the event. Official countdown clocks for the event were quickly changed and 100-day events were hastily moved from Saturday to Friday.
FIFA
Yardbarker

Manchester United ace targeted by Juventus amid Adrien Rabiot transfer talks

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Juventus as they look for signings in attack. Martial is alongside Barcelona’s Memphis Depay as a player on Juve’s list of targets up front, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, though this doesn’t seem to be linked with Man Utd’s efforts to sign Adrien Rabiot from the Turin giants.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham are left frustrated in trying to offload outcasts Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks... as quartet have been hesitant in agreeing moves to interested clubs across Europe

Tottenham are being frustrated in their efforts to trim Antonio Conte's squad despite receiving offers for a number of their unwanted players. Outcasts Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso can all leave Spurs this summer and have been excluded from Conte’s first team training sessions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri is a target for Serie A side Atalanta... but they may face competition from big spenders Nottingham Forest for his services

Chelsea's Italian left back Emerson Palmieri has emerged as a target for Serie A side Atalanta. The 28-year-old has drawn interest from several clubs this summer, and was subject of an enquiry from Nottingham Forest too earlier in the week. Emerson is entering his fourth season at Stamford Bridge after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

534K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy