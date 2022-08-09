ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For Serie A Midfielder

By Soumyajit Roy
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmW8Z_0hAJy0bk00

Manchester United are preparing to submit an offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to a report from Italy

Manchester United are preparing an offer for the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to a report from Italy

Manchester United are preparing to submit an offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to a report from Italy.

The English side have been in the market in this ongoing summer transfer window to reinforce their midfield. The club agreed a transfer fee with Barcelona for Dutch international Frenkie de Jong in July but several issues have been holding up the deal from being finalised.

With the transfer deadline almost three weeks away, United have been reported to be looking at potential alternatives in case the De Jong does not materialise.

IMAGO / MN Press Photo

The English side are closing in on the capture of France international Adrien Rabiot, after United agreed a fee with Juventus for the midfielder.

And United are also considering a move for Serbian international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and are preparing an offer, according to a report.

As per Repubblica (as cited by GuillameMP) , the Old Trafford side are preparing an offer of €68 million for the 27-year-old.

Milinkovic-Savic is not an unknown name to United fans, as he has been previously linked with the English giants for the last couple of years, but nothing happened.

But this time, it seems like United are finally considering pressing ahead with matters at hand for signing the Lazio player.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Eric Striker
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Adrien Rabiot
BBC

Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners

Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Chelsea#Italy#Serie A Midfielder#English#Dutch#Imago#Mn Press Photo#Juventus#Serbian
The Independent

Ryan Giggs trial: Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during hearing

Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville are set to appear in court as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs, who is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.The trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, began on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where seven men and five women were sworn in as jurors.Chris Daw QC read a list of people due to feature in the trial which included legendary manager Ferguson, who personally persuaded a 14-year-old Giggs to sign with Manchester United in 1987, where the Welshman spent the entirity of his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Will Gomez be 'last piece of the jigsaw'?

The Athletic's David Ornstein has said Manchester City are close to signing Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, but has queried whether the 21-year-old Spanish left-back would be a starter for the Premier League side. "They got out of the blocks really quickly. The one position they are still looking to fill is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Chelsea “confident” of completing transfer deal that’s tipped to be “embarrassing” for Man United

Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT. Speaking in the video clip below, Crook has provided an update on the situation, stating that Manchester United have been pursuing De Jong for much of the summer, and that this potential failure looks like it could be very “embarrassing” for the club, and particularly for Richard Arnold and John Murtough, who have taken control of transfers since the departure of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy