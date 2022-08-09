ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago FOP President John Catanzara decides to not run for mayor

By Bernie Tafoya
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The president of Chicago’s police union said he wants to stay right where he is and will not challenge Mayor Lightfoot next year.

Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara had suggested months ago he might run against Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023. Now, he says he will not run for mayor, but will run again for re-election as head of the city’s police union.

Catanzara and the mayor have clashed in the public eye throughout her term. He retired from the police department last year after facing dismissal. He’s been a big supporter of former President Trump and yesterday endorsed Republican Darren Bailey for governor.

