Arson, death investigation underway in Bush Hills neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An arson and death investigation are underway after first responders found a body during a search following a house fire Tuesday morning.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the fire occurred around 3 a.m. at an abandoned home on Eufaula Avenue in the Bush Hills neighborhood. Firefighters found a body during a search after extinguishing the fire.

Authorities are still working to find out the cause of death.

BPD has no suspects in custody and asks any one with information regarding this case to contact them or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

