Arsenal in Yeremy Pino transfer boost with Villarreal ‘ready to accept bid of around £34m if player wants to leave’

ARSENAL have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Villarreal starlet Yeremy Pino ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The Gunners, as well as Liverpool, are claimed to be interested in the 19-year-old winger with boss Mikel Arteta keen to bring in another forward.

Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino is on Arsenal's radar ahead of a potential move Credit: Getty

Big things are expected of the teenager, who chipped in with seven goals and four assists in 40 games in all competitions last season.

His fine form saw him called up for senior duty for Spain in October, where he has since made four appearances under Luis Enrique.

Understood to boast a release clause worth a whopping £67million, it is believed that Villarreal would be willing to sell him for considerably less.

According to AS, the LaLiga outfit are bracing themselves to receive an offer in the region of £34m-£42m.

Should they receive that much money, it has been said that they would likely accept it as it would ease their economic situation.

And the sale could match or eclipse their record departure which stands at £34m when Chinese side Beijing Guoan activated Cedric Bakambu's release clause in February 2018.

And Villarreal will be more likely to allow the transfer to take place if Pino expresses his desire to leave the club.

The Spanish news outlet has also stated that it remains to be seen whether it will be Arsenal or Liverpool that make the first move for the 2021 Europa League winner.

Arteta witnessed Pino first hand in May 2021 after the player starred against Arsenal in the Europa League semi-final second leg at the Emirates.

He gave left-back Kieran Tierney a torrid time in North London as the Yellow Submarine avoided defeat to set up a final clash against Manchester United.

Pino started the clash against the Red Devils, but was brought off in the 77th minute, with his side going on to win on penalties.

Along with Pino, Bayer Levekusen ace Moussa Diaby has also been linked with a switch to Arsenal.

Though with the Frenchman valued at £60m, the Gunners could decide against making a move.