'My dearest Olivia': Marion County's John Travolta mourns death of Olivia Newton-John

Marion County resident John Travolta took to Instagram on Monday to mourn the loss of Olivia Newton-John, his costar in the iconic 1978 film "Grease."

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote in a post that included a photo of Newton-John. "Your impact was incredible. Love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

"Your Danny, your John!"

In "Grease," Travolta played Danny Zuko and Newton-John played Sandy Olsson. The two characters develop an attraction for each other in the film, which went on to become the highest-grossing film of 1978. The movie also went on to be the highest-grossing musical worldwide by earning more than $340 million and shattering a 13-year record held by “The Sound of Music.”

According to USA TODAY, the "Grease" soundtrack "was the second-best-selling album of 1978 and has been certified more than 8 times platinum."

The newspaper also said that Travolta and Newton-John's two duets from the movie – "You're the One That I Want" and "Summer Nights" – "have become multigenerational favorites."

Travolta and his family live in the Jumbolair community north of Ocala. Through the years, he has held movie premieres here and helped numerous charitable causes.

Travolta's wife, actress Kelly Preston, died on July 12, 2020, at age 57. The cause of death was breast cancer, as it was for Newton-John, who died Monday in California at age 73.

Travolta and Newton-John released a holiday album called "This Christmas" in 2012. Newton-John came to Marion County to film the video for "I Think You Might Like It," a duet from that album.