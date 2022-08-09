ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

'My dearest Olivia': Marion County's John Travolta mourns death of Olivia Newton-John

By Staff report
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkMhN_0hAJxa4K00

Marion County resident John Travolta took to Instagram on Monday to mourn the loss of Olivia Newton-John, his costar in the iconic 1978 film "Grease."

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote in a post that included a photo of Newton-John. "Your impact was incredible. Love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

"Your Danny, your John!"

Grass is the word:Marion County celebs John Travolta, daughter Ella, dance into Super Bowl

A sad day:Olivia Newton-John, beloved as Sandy in 'Grease,' dies at 73 after breast cancer battle

One year after Kelly Preston's death:Marion community discusses options to honor actress

In "Grease," Travolta played Danny Zuko and Newton-John played Sandy Olsson. The two characters develop an attraction for each other in the film, which went on to become the highest-grossing film of 1978. The movie also went on to be the highest-grossing musical worldwide by earning more than $340 million and shattering a 13-year record held by “The Sound of Music.”

According to USA TODAY, the "Grease" soundtrack "was the second-best-selling album of 1978 and has been certified more than 8 times platinum."

The newspaper also said that Travolta and Newton-John's two duets from the movie – "You're the One That I Want" and "Summer Nights" – "have become multigenerational favorites."

Travolta and his family live in the Jumbolair community north of Ocala. Through the years, he has held movie premieres here and helped numerous charitable causes.

Travolta's wife, actress Kelly Preston, died on July 12, 2020, at age 57. The cause of death was breast cancer, as it was for Newton-John, who died Monday in California at age 73.

Travolta and Newton-John released a holiday album called "This Christmas" in 2012. Newton-John came to Marion County to film the video for "I Think You Might Like It," a duet from that album.

Comments / 22

Alfred Swangler
2d ago

I live 10 miles away from his house, I pass jumbo jet a few times. It would be awesome to visit him but I wouldn't because of his privacy and security reasons. He's my favorite actor and it would be great to meet him in person someday with my family. I really enjoy all of his movies. My thoughts and prayers goes out to him loosing his wife and friend ONJ 😢😢😢. 🙏🙏🙏. GOD BLESS YOU ALL.

Reply(4)
6
Kathryn Bickle
2d ago

he lives in my town and I am so proud of him I don't care what he is I know he is deeply hurt by the loss of his dearest friend as always your best and always friend

Reply
3
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Elvis impersonator Jimmy Fields visits Otter Springs Park and Campground

TRENTON — Elvis impersonator Jimmy Fields was in the house at the Otter Springs Park and Campground Lodge on Friday. There was dinner, dancing and visiting with Elvis. A night of laughter and fun with this enthralled group of Elvis fans. Mark the date, as Elvis will grace the lodge again on Dec. 16.
TRENTON, FL
villages-news.com

Villager known for mermaid mural ordered to bring her co-mingled colors into compliance

A Villager known for a mermaid mural and bright colors on her home has been given 30 days to bring her co-mingled colors back into compliance. Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, appeared Wednesday afternoon in a public hearing before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
State
California State
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Ocala, FL
First Coast News

Clay County 23-year-old injured in fiery crash has died, family says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — After a 118-day fight, Gavin Conroy has died at 23, family confirmed. Since a car accident left him with burns on 90% of his body, causing a litany of health complications, Conroy's family has been by his side each day at UF Health's burn unit in Gainesville. His mother has posted daily updates to a community that has prayed for him and expressed an outpouring of love to his family.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
sltablet.com

Clermont F45 Opens in Clermont

F45 Training Studio just opened in the Clermont Kings Ridge Publix Shopping Center. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce team, supportive businesses and many local dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome them and to observe some classes in action. This is the second location in Central...
CLERMONT, FL
villages-news.com

Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’

A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gator love? Photographer captures alligators ‘hugging’ in Florida nature preserve

Once a gator, always a gator. A wildlife photographer captured a photograph of two young alligators appearing rather chummy at a Florida nature preserve. Michelle Siefken posted the photo on her Instagram account in late July, the Miami Herald reported. The two reptiles were lying side by side at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park near Micanopy, about 12 miles south of the University of Florida, whose mascot is -- you guessed it -- the Gators.
MICANOPY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Kelly Preston
Person
John Travolta
click orlando

Sumter County church works to bring smiles to thousands of children around the world this holiday season

WILDWOOD, Fla. – For some volunteers in The Villages, the best part of the day is visiting the Filler Factory at Live Oaks Community Church Southern Campus. The Filler Factory is what they call their set-up for filling shoe boxes to send off to Operation Christmas Child. It’s a program the church takes part in with Samaritan’s Purse. This week, they’re expecting about 200 volunteers to help get those shoe boxes ready ahead of the holiday season.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages

A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
fox35orlando.com

'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect

OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
OCALA, FL
orlandoweekly.com

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor

Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
DELAND, FL
villages-news.com

She should have checked the rules first

Had Erin Kellett checked with the HOA before having her “murals” painted, she could have saved herself a lot of grief and a lot of money. They obviously violate HOA rules, and her neighbors clearly don’t like them. Sometimes living in an HOA community can seem restrictive, but it’s a fact of our lives, and giving one person an “exception” means letting everyone else do as they please to the detriment of the community.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WCJB

No injuries reported in Marion County school bus crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reporting no injuries in a school bus crash in Marion County.  Troopers say 25 students were on the bus around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday during the incident. A vehicle was backing up toward SW 66th st. when it hit the right...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy