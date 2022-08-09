Guest Essay | Dr. Elizabeth Pomeroy, School Board President | Pasadena Unified School District Opening Day 2022: A Letter to Families and Community

Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
It Was Back to School for More Than 14,000 COVID-Tested Students at 23 PUSD Campuses Thursday
Under sunny skies, the Pasadena Unified School District welcomed more than 14,000 students onto its 23 campuses Thursday to a new school year that brings expanded programs and optimism. “There is much to look forward to this year, more amazing academic achievements, more exciting athletic competitions, and more extraordinary student...
pasadenanow.com
Sequoyah Welcomes New High School Faculty
New high school faculty were welcomed to campus today for orientation. Sequoyah School is excited for such vibrant and talented educators to join the Sequoyah family!. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://sequoyahschool.org/.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified Names Recipients of Special Awards for Outstanding Contributions to School District
Each year, the Pasadena Unified School District recognizes outstanding employees and individuals for their contributions to their schools and communities. Here are the 2022 recipients of these special awards. Bharatchandra Parekh, Teacher of the Year, John Muir Early College Magnet. Bharatchandra Parekh’s career has come full circle —or you might...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena High School’s Ryan Reynoso is Girl Scout Gold Award Recipient
Pasadena High School (PHS) would like to give a big “bulldogbark” to its very own Ryann Reynoso! Ryann completed her Girl Scout Gold Award at PHS by creating a Staff Mental Health Lounge to give the amazing teachers a place to unwind and relax!. Ryann collected over a...
pasadenanow.com
Downey Struggling to Find Funds For Rose Parade Float
Councilmembers in Downey said the city could be removed from the Rose Parade if it cannot find a way to raise money to produce a float for the coming parade. The nonprofit Downey Rose Float Association may seek financial subsidies from Downey taxpayers, according to the Downey Patriot, which attributed a story to comments made at a Downey City Council meeting.
pasadenanow.com
Aveson Charter Schools: “Exploring Our Own Backyard”
On Friday, Aveson’s third, fourth, and sixth graders (along with a few amazing AGLA high school Senior Counselors) ventured to Eaton Canyon for an awesome hike! The students love getting out into nature and exploring in Pasadena’s own backyard. Aveson Charter Schools, 1919 Pinecrest Drive, Altadena, (626) 797-1440...
pasadenanow.com
It’s Back to School at Webster Elementary!
Principal Kristin Forrest welcomes students back to Webster Elementary. “I am looking forward to the start of the 2022-2023 school year! We are excited to see our students and families this week. The school main office is open. Our office staff will be available to respond to emails at this time. Mrs. Rojas is returning as our office manager. Her email is rojas.linda@pusd.us. Mrs. DeabregoPaz is returning as our office clerk/registrar. Her email is deabregopaz.frances@pusd.us.” – Mrs. Forrest.
pasadenanow.com
City Commission Names New Pocket Park on South Altadena Drive ‘Lamanda Park Library Pocket Park’
On Tuesday Pasadena’s Recreation and Parks Commission approved a recommendation to name the park at 140 South Altadena Drive which will be completed this fall as “Lamanda Park Library Pocket Park.”. The park is built within the grounds of the Lamanda Park Branch Library. Once completed, the pocket...
pasadenanow.com
SPUSD: 2022 All-Hands Gathering
For the first time in three years, all hands within the South Pasadena Unified School District came together in person to kickoff the 2022-2023 school year. The annual SPUSD tradition during the previous two years took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event included welcoming remarks from...
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena Fire Department Visit Holy Family Camp Knights
Last week, the South Pasadena Fire Department (SFPD) visited with Holy Family School’s Camp Knights! What a fantastic way to learn firsthand about Fire Safety and “care for our natural resources!”. Holy Family School thanks SPFD for all that you do and for taking time to visit...
pasadenanow.com
Regional Builders Group Honors Young Designers As It Previews 2023 Float
Local leaders and young would-be home builders and designers gathered at Tournament House Thursday as the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) celebrated its 99th year and unveiled a rendering of its 100-year anniversary 2023 Rose Parade float concept. The New Years’ Day float, focused on the future of...
pasadenanow.com
Recreation and Parks Commission Approves Installation of Memorial Bench and Plaque in the Arroyo Seco for Road Collision Victim Theo Emerson
The Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday approved the installation of a memorial and plaque in the Arroyo Seco in honor of Theodore “Theo” Emerson, a nine-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a car collision in July 2021. Jane and Alex Emerson, Theodore’s parents, submitted a proposal...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Water Conservation Efforts Result in City Using Same Amount of Water As In 1950’s – But With 35% More Residents
Pasadenans used less water in June and July compared to the same months in each of the last five years, according to Pasadena Water and Power. But the eight percent drop is less than the 15 percent goal, city officials said, prompting City Manager Cynthia Kurtz to ask the City Council to move up the winter one-day-per-week outdoor irrigation schedule by one month, to September 1.
pasadenanow.com
Police Remind Drivers to Be Extra Careful As Thousands of Pasadena Unified Students Head Back School Thursday
As students head back to the classroom this week, Pasadena police plan extra patrols near schools and alerted local drivers to slow down and be vigilant for children. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Pasadena Police Department Lieutenant Sam de Sylva said. “Pick-up and drop-off times can be hectic, but it’s important to be patient and stay safe as children are getting to and from school.”
pasadenanow.com
Municipal Services Committee Meeting Canceled Due to Lack of a Quorum
Tuesday’s Municipal Services Committee was canceled due to a lack of a quorum. Only half of the four-member committee would have been present at 4 p.m. so the staff decided to hold the agenda until a future date. A quorum is the minimum number of members that must be...
pasadenanow.com
STEAM Electives at Chandler
Robotics elective class. Photo courtesy Chandler School. Chandler students engage in STEAM projects, tinkering and making starting in kindergarten. In the Middle School, hands-on elective classes give students dedicated instruction and exploration in many STEAM areas. Students may choose from a variety of courses such as:. • robotics. • 3D...
pasadenanow.com
Local Arborist on Green Mission To Expand Urban Forests in City
Although urban forests differ widely from natural ones, local arborist Bryan Vejar explains that as a whole, the benefits of integrating trees into the built environment of the urban city are numerous and invaluable. “Urban forests can cool our urban areas by as much as 10 degrees, blocking ultraviolet light,...
pasadenanow.com
Development Plans for Side-By-Side Properties With Pair of 3-to-5 Story Buildings Goes Before Planning Commission Wednesday
Pasadena’s Planning Commission will go over an application by Summerhill Apartment Communities Investments, LLC, for a Planned Development (PD) District, to facilitate the development of a mixed-use project on two adjacent parcels: 444 N. Fair Oaks Ave., as Parcel A, and 425 N. Raymond Ave. as Parcel B. The...
pasadenanow.com
The Inherent Value of Woodworking From Pasadena Artist Darin Beaman’s Perspective
When trees are removed, in chunks, most of them end up in a chipper or on a firewood lot. Sometimes, a few larger sections of trees are turned into slabs. But for the most part urban trees, taken down in 2-foot rounds are carted off to landfills, or chipped into mulch, or split on a firewood lot.
pasadenanow.com
Ecole du Soleil Campers Learn Some New Moves!
It’s time for another weekend! Throw your hands in the air and show off your dance skills just like Lycée International de Los Angeles’ (LILA) Ecole du Soleil campers who learned some new moves this summer. About Lycée International de Los Angeles. The International School of...
