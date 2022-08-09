ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Gilmer Mirror

Drought-stricken ranchers hear from the experts

The 68th annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, BCSC, wrapped up after more than 80 speakers addressed the “meat and potatoes” of ranching necessary to help ranchers survive the current drought. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy