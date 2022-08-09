CHESTER – The Memorial Community Pharmacy received a generous donation of pharmaceutical and apothecary antiques and collectibles from the family of Donald “Don” V. Daschka in June of this year. The nostalgic memorabilia was gifted by Don’s Daughter, Michelle Daschka, along with his blessing, to the newly opened Pharmacy at Memorial Hospital. The Hospital and Pharmacy staff were saddened to hear of his passing as the details for this article were being written. The collection of items throughout the retail pharmacy will be an endearing reminder of the dedication and compassion Don conveyed throughout his career.

