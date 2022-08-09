ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Heights, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison Heights, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison Heights, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Royal Oak, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Royal Oak, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
truecrimedaily

Cleaner allegedly kills co-worker at Michigan GM plant during altercation

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested this week after he allegedly killed a co-worker while working at a GM plant in the off hours. In the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 11, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was an "altercation between co-workers" at the General Motors Orion plant in which one person died and another was taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office said there was "no active danger to the community or plant."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Fire Department#Fox#Around Royal Oak#Dte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit

DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy