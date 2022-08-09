ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Coroner releases name of Tuesday shooting victim

By Ray Couture, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE − A shooting in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue in Evansville Tuesday morning left one person dead, Evansville Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray confirmed.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office named Tel’Majae Caimron McGee, 19, of Evansville, as the victim in the shooting.

EPD responded to a shots-fired call and a report of a person down around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Gray said. When they arrived on scene, they found McGee in an alleyway with multiple gunshot wounds. He wasn't breathing.

Gray said McGee was eventually pronounced dead despite officers attempting life-saving measures.

