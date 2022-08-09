Denver weather: Sunny and hot; air quality alert

Downtown Denver as seen from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment headquarters. There is an air quality alert in effect until 4 p.m., and residents will see sunny skies with a high near 94. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Tonight it will be mostly clear with a low around 64. East wind 9-11 mph, becoming south southwest after midnight. Gusts could reach 18 mph.

An ozone action day alert was issued Monday at 4 p.m., and will remain in effect until 4 p.m., Tuesday. Hot and sunny weather with light winds will allow ozone concentrations to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups according to the National Weather Service.

The highest concentrations of ozone are most likely for locations in the southern and western portions of the Denver Metro Area.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. West southwest wind 6-14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 6-14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9-15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.