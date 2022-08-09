ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Sunny and hot; air quality alert

By Alex Edwards alex.edwards@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjcPS_0hAJwMRP00
Downtown Denver as seen from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment headquarters. There is an air quality alert in effect until 4 p.m., and residents will see sunny skies with a high near 94. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Denver residents can expect a hot, sunny day with a high near 94. West southwest wind between 6-14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight it will be mostly clear with a low around 64. East wind 9-11 mph, becoming south southwest after midnight. Gusts could reach 18 mph.

An ozone action day alert was issued Monday at 4 p.m., and will remain in effect until 4 p.m., Tuesday. Hot and sunny weather with light winds will allow ozone concentrations to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups according to the National Weather Service.

The highest concentrations of ozone are most likely for locations in the southern and western portions of the Denver Metro Area.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. West southwest wind 6-14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 6-14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9-15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver Weather: Hot and sunny, high near 97

Denver residents can expect hot temperatures today with a high near 97, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. This coincides with a continuing air quality alert that began Wednesday. Ozone concentrations are expected to peak in the afternoon and evening hours, causing air quality to become "unhealthy for...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver sets another record high temperature

The temperature reached 98 degrees on Thursday in Denver, a record high for Aug. 11, according to the National Weather Service. It was the sixth time this year that the Mile High City has set a temperature record. The previous record for Aug. 11 was 97 degrees, set in 2020.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#South Wind#West Wind#Air Quality
The Denver Gazette

Denver to provide safe overnight parking for people living in cars

Denver is using $150,000 in federal pandemic aid to provide safe overnight parking to people living in their car, city officials said Thursday. The city's Department of Housing Stability entered into a contract with the Colorado Safe Parking Initiative, which is administering a program that will allow for two safe parking sites in Denver with eight parking spots at each location.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Inspiration from the newest of homes, floorplans and home design all around the area at the 2022 Denver Parade of Homes. Interior design ideas aplenty. Self-guided tours lead to 38 homes from Denver and Aurora down to Castle Pines and Parker and up to Rocky Flats and Loveland. Thursdays to Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., through Aug. 28. Free. Take virtual or in-person tours and everyone can vote on People's Choice awards. An annual project of Home Builders Association of Metro Denver. paradeofhomesdenver.com.
DENVER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

West Nile Virus showing up in horses, humans across in Colorado

West Nile Virus is showing up across Colorado this summer with one confirmed equine case and at least four cases in humans. According to a statement issued Thursday by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, a three-year-old gelding in Weld County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus and is now recovering. The horse developed neurological symptoms in late July, including weakness, stumbling and poor muscle control. The gelding’s vaccine status is unknown. It is Colorado’s first confirmed equine WNV case this year.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Denver Gazette

Preliminary Cherry Creek West plans unveiled

Denver developers East West Partners on Wednesday laid out preliminary development plans for Cherry Creek West, a 12.5-acre mixed used development west of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. “We’re putting the creek back in Cherry Creek,” Managing Partner Amy Cara told the 200-plus attendees of the development’s first public meeting...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

City to Kit Carson: You say hello and we say goodbye

Where in the world is Kit Carson? The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men is now weirdly barren. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway and Colfax for over a century before the city of Denver removed it on June 26, 2020 to keep it from being torn down by protesters. ...
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

QuikTrip opens first Colorado stores and more are coming

DENVER — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its first two stores in Colorado and three more are planned by the end of the year. QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone at the intersection of Interstate 25...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy